Troy License Office Now Open

The Troy License Office opened today at 8:00 a.m. at the new location of 850 E. Cherry St., Ste. D, Troy, Mo., 63379. Business hours are Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The office phone number is 636-775-1854.

The management contract for the Troy License Office was awarded to P&H MGMT, LLC. All license office contracts in Missouri are awarded through a competitive bid process. License offices are operated by independent contractors but overseen by the Missouri Department of Revenue.

