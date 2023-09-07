Submit Release
Crane License Office Transitioning To A New Location

JEFFERSON CITY

The Missouri Department of Revenue has announced the new management contract for the Crane License Office has been awarded to Dandelion Fields LLC. All license office contracts in Missouri are awarded through a competitive bid process. License offices are operated by independent contractors but overseen by the Missouri Department of Revenue.

The Crane License Office will be moving to a new location at 205 Pirate Lane, Ste. C, Crane, Mo., 65633. This new office location will open Monday, August 14. The hours of operation will be Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and the telephone number will be 417-723-8552.

Please note the current location 103 South St., Ste. 2, Crane, Mo., 65633 will close on August 8, to allow for transitioning of the necessary office equipment.

While the office is closed to transition to the new location, the Department encourages customers to visit one of the following nearby locations to receive assistance with their motor vehicle and driver licensing needs:

  • Aurora License Office – 316 E Church Street, Aurora, Mo., 65605
  • Republic License Office – 243 US Highway 60 West, Republic, Mo., 65738
  • Nixa License Office – 214A Village Center Rd, Nixa, Mo., 65714
     

A full list of license office locations and hours of operation can be found at https://dor.mo.gov/license-office-locator/.

The following online services are also available:

  • License Offices accepting phone-in vehicle and watercraft registration renewals can be found here: License-Offices-Accepting-Phone-In-Vehicle-Registration_000.pdf (mo.gov).
     
  •  License Plate Renewal — The Online License Plate Renewal System is a convenient way to renew your license plates. If your county participates by sharing personal property tax information with the Department, you have an easy registration option. Check here to see if your county participates.
     
  • Renewal Requirements Inquiry — Online inquiry to obtain information regarding registration renewal requirements.
     
  • Get answers 24/7 with the help of the Department’s chatbot, DORA, a virtual assistant programmed to respond to common taxation, motor vehicle and driver licensing questions.

