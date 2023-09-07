Sports Agency Services Market Analysis & Forecast for Next 5 Years | Creative Artists Agency, Gestifute International
Sports Agency Services Market seeing Strong Fundamentals; Expansion Continues
Sports Agency Services Market Update – Know Whose Market Share Is Getting Bigger And Bigger”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Sports Agency Services market to witness a CAGR of 10.49% during forecast period of 2023-2028. The market is segmented by Global Sports Agency Services Market Breakdown by Application (Basketball, Football, Hockey, Baseball, Tennis, Other) by Type (Athlete Services, Corporate Services) by Service (Contract Negotiations, Career Development, Club Representation, Sports Marketing/Media, Legal Advice and Representation, Financial Advice, Others) and by Geography (North America, South America,. The Sports Agency Services market size is estimated to increase by USD 18.13 Billion at a CAGR of 10.49% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 5.96 Billion.
HTF Market Intelligence published a new research publication on Sports Agency Services Market Insights, to 2028" with 150+pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Sports Agency Services market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world, however latest scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Creative Artists Agency (United States), Gestifute International (Portugal), Octagon (United States), AXIA SPORTS (United Kingdom), Excel Sports Management (United States), Unique Sports Group (United Kingdom), EA Sports agency (United States), CSM (United States), Sports Pro Agency Srl (Italy), Lagardere Sports (United Kingdom), Wasserman (United States), Omniasports (Switzerland)
Definition:
Sports Agency Services Market refers to the industry that provides representation and management services to athletes, sports teams, and sports organizations. These services include contract negotiation, marketing and endorsements, financial planning, and career management.
Market Trends:
Digital Transformation: Embracing technology for scouting, player analysis, and fan engagement.
Market Drivers:
Rising Athlete Earnings: Increasing athlete salaries and endorsement deals.
Market Opportunities:
Emerging Markets: Untapped potential in developing sports markets.
Market Restraints:
Market Challenges:
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
The Study Explore the Product Types of Sports Agency Services Market: Athlete Services, Corporate Services
Key Applications/end-users of Sports Agency Services Market: Basketball, Football, Hockey, Baseball, Tennis, Other
List of players profiled in this report: Creative Artists Agency (United States), Gestifute International (Portugal), Octagon (United States), AXIA SPORTS (United Kingdom), Excel Sports Management (United States), Unique Sports Group (United Kingdom), EA Sports agency (United States), CSM (United States), Sports Pro Agency Srl (Italy), Lagardere Sports (United Kingdom), Wasserman (United States), Omniasports (Switzerland)
