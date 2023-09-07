Horseware Ireland AW 2023 Collection Launch - Celebrating What it Means to be an Equestrian

This new collection embodies the spirit of equestrianism, offering a range of innovative and stylish products designed to enhance the riding experience.

You wake up every morning and you go to sleep every night thinking about them, it’s a way of life, my love for horses is stronger than any obstacle that stands in my way.” — Laura Kraut - Olympic showjumping gold medallist

DUBLIN, LEINSTER, IRELAND, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Horseware Ireland, a leading global equestrian brand, have today launched their Autumn Winter 2023 horse blanket collection along with a campaign featuring the renowned Olympic showjumping gold medallist, Laura Kraut.

The campaign is a continuation of Horseware’s hugely successful brand campaign ‘Through It All’ and it doesn’t disappoint. Ever emotive and real, the campaign celebrates what it means to be an equestrian through the words of Laura and a group of passionate female equestrians from around the world.

The centrepiece of the campaign is a short film that gives audiences an intimate look and emotive insight into the hearts and minds of these strong female riders. The ups and downs along the journey, the life lessons, the heartbreaking losses, the absolute trust, and in Laura’s case, the unwavering bonds that have led to the unforgettable victories.

The campaign beautifully features the all-new AW23 collection from Horseware’s iconic Rambo® horse rug range. This includes the Rambo® Optimo, Rambo® Stable and innovative Rambo® Duo Force 2.0 Turnout Rug, the ultimate all round rug which every rider and horse will love.

Stephanie Higgins, Brand Marketing Manager, Horseware Ireland said:

There is something about the relationship we have with our horses that is almost impossible to capture or explain in a word. For some it can mean freedom or joy, for others it’s the stillness, the connection, the bond. For Laura Kraut, it simply means ‘Everything’.

There is no better example of the Horseware ‘through it all’ ethos than Laura. Her daily routines, early mornings, training and absolute dedication and commitment is so evident. But the real insight is the bonds she forms with her horse, this is unconditional love in its purest form and at its most uncompromising.

Of her true love for equestrian and working with Horseware on this unique campaign, Laura Kraut stated:

“You wake up every morning and you go to sleep every night thinking about them, it’s a way of life, my love for horses is stronger than any obstacle that stands in my way.”

Horseware Ireland once again teamed up with Irish Creative Studio, Bold, to produce this film.

Naomi Quinn, Creative Director, Bold Studios said:

“We are delighted to once again deliver such a beautiful and powerful campaign for our long-standing partners, Horseware. It speaks to the powerful bond between rider and horse, and the brand’s unrivalled understanding of what it truly means to be an equestrian” (WIP)

Checkout the campaign today at https://www.horseware.com/en-us/through-it-all/laura-kraut

#ThroughItAll

Through It All - Laura Kraut