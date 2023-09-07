Precision Compounding Pharmacy Expands to South Florida
"Precision Compounding Pharmacy: Pioneering a New Era in Pharmaceutical Services with Nationwide API Connectivity"BELLMORE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Precision Compounding Pharmacy, headquartered in Bellmore, NY, is proud to announce the opening of its second facility in Tamarac, FL.
Alongside its comprehensive turn-key compounding services, the Tamarac branch will also serve as a central hub for direct-to-patient telemedicine shipments in collaboration with its telehealth partners. Recognized as the preferred compounding pharmacy in the Northeast, Precision Compounding Pharmacy has been serving customers nationwide and is excited to expand its presence by focusing on streamlined medicine distribution in the Southeast.
Patients in the region seeking compounded medications are encouraged to visit the company's website for detailed information. Prospective telehealth partners interested in establishing a direct connection through API integration are invited to explore the website and request a complimentary consultation with a dedicated partner liaison. Precision Compounding Pharmacy's cutting-edge API technology fosters essential communication among partners and further strengthens these valuable relationships.
According to Christian Stella, CEO and a fourth-generation pharmacist at Precision Compounding Pharmacy, "Their mission is twofold: they are dedicated to meeting the medication needs of their retail patients across the nation through their compounding services, while also establishing seamless electronic connections with healthcare practices throughout the country for medication formulation and delivery. Expanding into South Florida marks the initial step in what they envision as a series of expansions into various regions of the United States. Their commitment going forward is to establish Compounding fulfillment centers across the entire United States."
Precision Compounding Pharmacy represents a forward-looking evolution in the pharmaceutical industry, bridging traditional brick-and-mortar locations serving local communities with API connectivity to medical providers nationwide. This strategic positioning positions the organization for continued market share growth across the country.
Media Contact:
Christian Stella
Precision Compounding Pharmacy
2657 Merrick Road
Bellmore, NY 11710
Phone: (516) 833-6262
Email: cstella@mypcphealth.com
Christian Stella
Precision Compounding Pharmacy
+1 516-833-6262
email us here