Top High School Rocket League and VALORANT Players Seek All-Star Status

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Stay Plugged In (SPIN), the premier recruiting platform for esports scholarships, and Coca-Cola Consolidated, the nation’s largest Coca-Cola bottler, announced the launch of their inaugural “Stay Plugged In Coca-Cola All-Stars” campaign on Tuesday.Stay Plugged In and Coca-Cola Consolidated have teamed up to name the 40 best high school esports competitors in Rocket League and VALORANT to make up the inaugural 2023 Stay Plugged In All-Stars team.“With the backing of a great partner like Coca-Cola Consolidated, the Stay Plugged In Coca-Cola All-Stars campaign will raise awareness of opportunities for high school students in esports,” said Scott Hollingsworth, Chief Operating Officer, Stay Plugged In. “Be sure to nominate a student you know at allstars.staypluggedin.gg.”All-Stars will be chosen by a Selection Committee consisting of leading industry figures and representatives of Coca-Cola Consolidated. The Committee is looking for the next college player - selection will focus on in-game technical skills, performance in competitions, evaluation of submitted gameplay clips, as well as intangible traits like teamwork and sportsmanship."Coca-Cola Consolidated is proud to join Stay Plugged In in recognizing gaming's growing role in collegiate sports. We want to see gamers succeed in competition and life and look forward to having the spotlight shine on them" said Dan Holmes, SVP of Commercialization and Brand Marketing with Charlotte-based Coca-Cola Consolidated.All-Star Weekend takes place December 14 - 16 - where All-Stars will meet college recruiters and show off their skills in combine-like challenges, and cap the weekend off with the official All-Star tournament. The tournament features $20,000 in prizing available with a format that sees that every player receive a minimum of $250."The All-Stars campaign serves as a testament to the growing opportunities in college esports", said Sergio Brack, Director of Esports at University of Maryland. "By bridging the gap between high school and collegiate esports, this campaign introduces an unprecedented opportunity for students to showcase their talents and potential."Students can nominate themselves or receive nominations from their peers at https://www.allstars.staypluggedin.gg Nominations will close November 1st, 2023.ABOUT STAY PLUGGED INCharlotte-based Stay Plugged In (SPIN) is the premier recruiting platform for college esports, serving more than 400 US colleges and Universities. Since 2020, Stay Plugged In has played a key role in helping thousands of students with their college search, with those students receiving more than $30 million in scholarship benefits. For more information go to staypluggedin.gg or reach out to info@staypluggedin.gg.ABOUT COCA COLA CONSOLIDATEDCoca-Cola Consolidated is the largest Coca-Cola bottler in the United States. For 120 years, we have been making, selling, and distributing beverages of The Coca-Cola Company and other partner companies in more than 300 brands and flavors across 14 states and the District of Columbia to approximately 60 million consumers.