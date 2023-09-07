Open House Austin Hosts Epic Launch Party to Unveil Star-Designed Community Space
Guests will enjoy free drinks and delicious local food in the new eclectic space designed by interior decorator Dani Klarić
Our new community space, brought to life by the incredibly talented Dani Klarić, is a testament to our commitment to creative living.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Open House Austin is thrilled to announce the grand unveiling of their new community space and office expertly designed by the acclaimed interior designer and social influencer Dani Klarić. This exciting free event in Austin at 6pm on Thursday, September 21 is open to the public and promises to be an unforgettable night of fun, drinks, and delicious local food.
— Kristina Modares, Co-Founder of Open House Austin
Guests can prepare their taste buds for a culinary adventure with local delights, including mouthwatering BBQ from Chi'Lantro, sweet treats from Dolce Bacio Gelato Cart, and tantalizing cocktails featuring Tito's Vodka, Still Austin Whiskey Co., raw REPUBLIC, and Desert Door. Plus, get up close and personal with adorable animals from Tiny Tails to You Petting Zoo.
The entertainment doesn't stop there! Attendees will enjoy a curated selection of vintage finds from @clew.vintage & @alltomorrowspartiesvintage, explore stunning artwork by @shopkathyphantastic and @howdy.ceramics, and discover the benefits of CBD by @redeemersmallbatch. Plus additional sponsors Liquid Death, Bosscat, & The Home Loan Expert.
Event Details:
Date: Thursday, September 21
Time: 6:00 PM - 10:00 PM CT
Location: Open House Austin Office & Community Space
1204 Salina St #A, Austin, TX 78702
Admission is entirely FREE, and guests can RSVP today on Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/12th-street-office-by-dani-klaric-launch-party-free-drinks-local-food-tickets-677662515827. Don't miss out on this opportunity to mingle with like-minded individuals and gain insights into creative homeownership.
"Open House Austin is all about empowering our community with innovative homeownership solutions. Our new community space, brought to life by the incredibly talented Dani Klarić, is a testament to our commitment to creative living," says Kristina Modares, Co-Founder of Open House Austin. "We can't wait to share this beautiful space with our supporters and the broader Austin community.”
Open House Austin has been a beacon of creative homeownership in Austin, helping over 600 people find their dream homes through innovative strategies, partnerships, and education. To celebrate this milestone and the opening of their new space, they're throwing a party like no other.
Open House Austin is a woman-owned real estate brokerage that has redefined traditional homeownership. Their mission is to educate and inspire individuals to break free from conventional home-buying constraints, ultimately fostering community, income, and creativity. They offer a wealth of free resources, including a podcast, blog posts, and monthly events, to guide prospective homeowners on their journey.
Join Open House Austin on September 21 for a night of celebration, connection, and creative homeownership. Toast to the future of homeownership, Austin style!
About Open House Austin
Open House Austin is a leading real estate education company and brokerage, dedicated to helping individuals buy and sell homes creatively in Austin, Texas. With a strong focus on innovation, partnership, and community, Open House Austin is committed to breaking down the barriers of traditional homeownership and empowering individuals to enrich their lives through real estate. For more information, please visit https://www.openhouseaustin.co/ and follow along on Instagram @openhouse_austin.
###
Grace Hartman
Open House Austin
+1 512-222-9050
team@openhouseaustin.co
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok