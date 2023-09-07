TDEC Lifts Water Contact Advisory for Pine Creek

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) has lifted a water contact advisory for Pine Creek in Scott County.

The decision lifts the water contact advisory for Pine Creek, East Fork of Pine Creek, Litton Fork of Pine Creek, North Fork of Pine Creek, and South Fork of Pine Creek. The previous advisory had been to avoid contact with the creek. Pathogen data collected during 2019-20 show pathogen levels are still not meeting the threshold for recreational use but have decreased to a level where TDEC can recommend lifting the advisory on water contact for these sections. The change meets TDEC’s responsibilities under the Tennessee Water Quality Control Act.

“We provide these advisories so the community can make informed decisions about water contact hazards,” said TDEC Deputy Commissioner Greg Young. “Data studied from the collection in Pine Creek have allowed TDEC to lift the previous water contact advisory, and we are pleased to make this change.”

TDEC will remove warning signs at primary public access points.

About Advisories

The Tennessee Water Quality Control Act identifies the commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation as having the authority and responsibility to issue advisories for either water contact hazards like pathogens or excessive health risks due to the accumulation of contaminants in fish or shellfish. Tennessee’s General Water Quality Criteria provide additional guidance regarding the conditions under which advisories may be warranted.

