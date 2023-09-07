TDEC Lifts Water Contact Advisory for Citico Creek

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) has lifted a water contact advisory for Citico Creek in Chattanooga, not including an unnamed tributary to the creek. However, Citico Creek recreational use will stay listed as impaired due to pathogens.

Water contact advisories are issued when recreational use (swimming, wading, or fishing) has been impaired by significantly elevated pathogen levels. The duration, magnitude, and frequency of the pathogen levels is considered when issuing an advisory.

Pathogen data collected during 2019 and 2020 in Citico Creek, not including the unnamed tributary, show pathogen levels still do not reach a recreational use threshold but have decreased to a level where TDEC can lift the advisory on water contact.

“We provide these advisories so the community can make informed decisions about water contact hazards,” said TDEC Deputy Commissioner Greg Young. “Data studied from the collection in Citico Creek have allowed TDEC to lift the previous water contact advisory, and we are pleased to make this change.”

TDEC will remove warning signs at primary public access points.

About Advisories

The Tennessee Water Quality Control Act identifies the commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation as having the authority and responsibility to issue advisories for either water contact hazards like pathogens or excessive health risks due to the accumulation of contaminants in fish or shellfish. Tennessee’s General Water Quality Criteria provide additional guidance regarding the conditions under which advisories may be warranted.

For a complete listing of Tennessee’s current advisories plus additional information about the advisory issuance process, visit this link.