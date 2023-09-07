Four Seventy2 Capital Advisors named as AdvisorHub Advisors to Watch

Our practice is so proud to have four team members honored on these lists in recognition of their scale, growth, and quality client service.” — Tom Fautrel, President & Co-Founder, Seventy2 Capital

BETHESDA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management, a client-centered, fast growing, independent wealth management practice headquartered in the Washington – Baltimore region, announced today that three of their advisors have been named to 100 AdvisorHub Advisors to Watch (Over $1B) and one has been named to 50 Next Gen Advisors to Watch.

“Congratulations to Mike Levitsky, Partner & Director of Investment Strategy; Michael Hartman, Executive Vice President; and Steve Otten, Senior Vice President for ranking in 2023’s 100 AdvisorHub Advisors to Watch (Over $1B) and to James Brockett, Senior Vice President for being named as one of AdvisorHub’s 2023 50 Next Gen Advisors to Watch!” said Thomas Fautrel, President of Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management. “Our practice is so proud to have four team members honored on these lists in recognition of their scale, growth, and quality client service.”

Mike Levitsky, ranked as the #7 AdvisorHub 2023 Advisor to Watch, is a Partner and Director of Investment Strategy at Seventy2 Capital, as well as a founding member. He leads the practice’s Investment Committee and manages Seventy2 Capital’s discretionary investment strategies. Mike works with clients and advisors to build custom investment strategies to mitigate risk using a variety of financial instruments across the risk spectrum. He also oversees the practice’s internal account operations and expansion modeling and economics.

Michael Hartman, ranked as the #19 AdvisorHub 2023 Advisor to Watch, provides comprehensive wealth management strategies and investment planning advice in his role as Executive Vice President. He has developed a successful practice emphasizing long-term client relationships built on a foundation of ethics, respect, trust, and quality personal service. Michael’s ultimate objective is to assist his clients in making educated, sensible financial decisions in order to help them enjoy their lives more fully.

Steve Otten, ranked as the #55 AdvisorHub 2023 Advisor to Watch, is a Senior Vice President at Seventy2 Capital, where he focuses on assisting clients plan and pursue a predictable retirement income designed to support their desired lifestyle. He draws on over fifteen years of industry experience, as well as professional certifications like the CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ and Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor® designation.

James Brockett, ranked as the #14 AdvisorHub 2023 50 Next Gen Advisors to Watch, strives to enhance his clients’ financial well-being by advising on the optimal mix of investment in his role as a Senior Vice President and founding member of Seventy2 Capital. He serves clients in the legal profession but also works with business owners to maximize corporate retirement strategies. James believes that tailored and holistic investment advice is the key to meeting one’s most important financial goals.

About Seventy2 Capital

Seventy2 Capital is a full-service, independent wealth management practice committed to supporting individuals, families, and business owners to achieve their financial goals. We are passionate about the work we do for our clients. We form a deep understanding of our client’s goals and values and then develop and implement customized strategies that fit those objectives. We have been recognized as one of the 2022 Forbes Top Wealth Management Teams - High Net Worth in the United States and 2023 Barron’s Top 100 Private Wealth Management Teams. Visit Seventy2Capital.com.

The Forbes Top Wealth Management Teams rating algorithm is based on the previous year’s industry experience, interviews, compliance records, assets under management, revenue, and other criteria by SHOOK Research, LLC. Investment performance is not a criterion. Self-completed survey was used for rating. This rating is not related to the quality of the investment advice and based solely on the disclosed criteria. High Net Worth designates advisors whose account sizes are typically under $10mm, though may have accounts with higher amounts.

The Barron’s Top 100 Private Wealth Management Teams are evaluated on a range of factors for the Financial Advisor and their team, who specialize in serving individuals and families. Factors included in the ratings include their previous year’s size and shape, the regulatory records and credentials of their members, and the resources they have at their disposal to serve their client bases. Self-completed questionnaire was used for rating. This rating is not related to the quality of the investment advice and based solely on the disclosed criteria.

About Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network

For more than 20 years, Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network (FiNet), the independent brokerage arm of Wells Fargo & Company, has simplified independence by partnering with successful financial advisors and fostering a mutual passion for doing what's right for clients.

Investment products and services are offered through Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, LLC, Member SIPC, a registered broker-dealer and non-bank affiliate of Wells Fargo & Company. wfafinet.com. Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management is a separate entity from Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network.

About Advisors to Watch

The AdvisorHub 2023 Advisors to Watch rating produced by AdvisorHub is based on industry experience, assets under management, revenue, growth, compliance records, professionalism, and other criteria from December 31, 2021 to December 31, 2022. Investment performance is not a criterion. Self-completed survey was used for rating. This rating is not related to the quality of the investment advice and based solely on the disclosed criteria.

