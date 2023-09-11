Cannanda Enters the Discourse on Whether Seed Oils are Harmful or Healthy
In a world flooded with dietary advice and ever-evolving trends, finding a genuinely healthy oil can feel like a daunting task. Enter Cannanda CB2 Hemp Seed Oil – the rising star that's setting a new standard for excellence. With a refreshing twist on the conversation around seed oils, Cannanda is here to show that it's not the seed oil itself, but the processing methods that make all the difference.
Separating Fact from Fiction: The Seed Oil Conundrum
In recent times, discussions surrounding seed oils have sparked debates among healthcare professionals and health-conscious individuals alike. Many seed oils, previously promoted as a source of healthy essential fatty acids, have come under scrutiny. However, it's crucial to clarify that the issue lies not in the seed oils themselves, but in their industrial processing.
Take the example of canola oil, a popular choice on store shelves. Its journey from seed to bottle can often involve chemical treatments that raise red flags for health-conscious consumers. Hexane, a neurotoxin, might be used in the de-gumming process, and subsequent heating at high temperatures (an attempt to remove hexane) can lead to oxidization of the healthy essential fatty acids – the culprit behind the rancid odor that these oils may develop. To remove the rancid odor, the toxic processing continues with the addition of sodium hydroxide, a known carcinogen, and then finally the oil might be bleached to enhance aesthetics.
Further, many of these cheap industrially-processed seed oils are packaged in clear plastic bottles, where they sit on the shelf exposed to light and oxygen transfer through the bottle (which further compromises the oils), while the toxic chemicals in the plastic bottle leach into the oil.
The result? A concoction of potentially harmful substances that doesn't align with health goals.
The Cannanda Difference: Honoring Nature's Integrity
Cannanda CB2 Hemp Seed Oil is a shining example of how to do things right. This oil isn't just a product – it's a statement about quality, integrity, and genuine wellness. The key to its success? A commitment to minimal processing and a deep respect for nature's brilliance.
The process begins with the gentle art of cold pressing, a method that retains the oil's natural attributes while avoiding harmful chemical additives. Micron filtering, another physical process, refines the oil's texture while maintaining its nutrient density. This raw organic hemp oil, brimming with health-enhancing components, is then infused with Cannanda’s multi-award-winning CB2 terpenes, maximizing the health attributes of this oil, which finally finds its home in amber glass bottles – a fortress of protection against the harmful effects of light and oxygen transfer.
Two Years Later: Freshness You Can Trust
But does this commitment to quality translate into real-world results? You bet! Rigorous stability tests conducted by Cannanda reveal that an unopened bottle of their hemp seed oil boasts minimal oxidation even after two years of room temperature storage. That's the kind of freshness that makes a statement.
And here's the clincher: Cannanda CB2 Hemp Seed Oil is untainted by solvents or processing aids like hexane and sodium hydroxide. From the moment you break the seal, you're embracing the same freshness and integrity that were sealed into the bottle on day one.
A New Era of Seed Oils
In a world where shortcuts often undermine health, Cannanda CB2 Hemp Seed Oil is a refreshing departure from the norm. It's a reminder that when it comes to wellness, nature knows best. So, whether you're drizzling it over salads, adding it to your morning smoothie, or consuming it right off a spoon, know that you're making a choice that celebrates purity, quality, and your well-being.
For more information, visit www.cannanda.com and join the movement towards healthier, happier living.
