Gray Matters First to Operationalize Hyperledger Fabric & Firefly Blockchains
Team leads the way in deploying private & permissioned blockchain within their supply chain management platform.ANNAPOLIS, MD, USA, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ANNAPOLIS, MD, September 07, 2023 – Gray Matters, Inc. (GMI) announced today that their Maverix® platform is the first in the world to be deployed to a production environment, proving the hypothesis that private/permissioned blockchain can be operationalized for enterprise supply chain management use cases.
Specifically, GMI has a full production blockchain of the production versions of Hyperledger Fabric, Hyperledger Firefly, Hyperledger Fabconnect, Hyperledger Dataexchange, as well as two support services, IPFS and Postgres. The full stack includes approximately eight different chaincode packages working seamlessly together to accomplish a variety of tasks.
“We are proud to be the first company to have a full production environment stack of all these technologies,” said Anantha Bangalore, CTO of Gray Matters Inc. “Despite how they are sometimes marketed, blockchain systems, particularly permissioned or private blockchains, are extremely complex to set up correctly. We had to pave the way with a number of troubleshooting items in our push from test environments to production versions, as there is no existing handbook or documentation for what we’ve done.”
Drew Cranmer, GMI’s lead Blockchain Engineer added, “I am looking forward to sharing our learnings and solutions with the Hyperledger community. Based on the initial feedback I’ve received it seems like there are a lot of people struggling with the same issues I managed to solve. We are the first who’ve tackled a combination Fabric and Firefly production environment and it’ll be great to be able to help others who are trying to do the same.”
GMI’s Maverix platform provides supply chain optimization through end-to-end visibility, blockchain integration, and predictive analytics, helping customers gain unprecedented levels of accountability and auditability while allowing for data-driven insights that save money and reduce risk.
The GMI team continues to pioneer additional advances with their blockchain technology to deliver an industry-leading solution for their customers.
About Gray Matters
Gray Matters Inc. (GMI) is a technology start-up focused on delivering SaaS-based supply chain management solutions that are powered by blockchain, to federal and commercial customers. Initially developed to secure a complex international supply chain for a global U.S. Government national security organization, the Maverix® platform is unmatched in the industry for its ease of use, end-to-end visibility, blockchain-enabled data transparency and integrity, and high level of security, including post-quantum resistant encryption. Learn more at www.graymatters-inc.com.
