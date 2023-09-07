Back to School a Reason to Recognize Agricultural Education

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: September 7, 2023

A commentary by Secretary Romanski of the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP)

MADISON, Wis. – Back to school is an exciting time for students, families, teachers, and communities across the state. As we share first day of school photos and settle into the new daily school schedule, we should remember to recognize the importance of agricultural education in our Wisconsin schools and the impact it makes across the state. When I travel across the state, I am consistently recruiting and encouraging young people to pursue an agricultural career. No matter your background, location, or interest level, there is a place for you to work in agriculture.

September is also an exciting time at the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP). This month, DATCP will kick off the first session of the fourth Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council. The Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council is composed of high school seniors from across the state, and they meet virtually each month of the school year to hear presentations, engage in discussions, develop a network, and discover available resources. We are grateful these students are willing to engage in these important conversations, and I look forward to their contributions to DATCP and the agricultural industry this year and beyond.

Agricultural education would not be possible without exceptional teachers and enthusiastic students. I am grateful to agricultural educators for their commitment to their students and their subject matter throughout the year. Each time I visit an agricultural classroom, I am impressed with the teachers' creativity, experience, and dedication. I am also impressed with the students I have the opportunity to meet at schools, fairs, and other community events. These students are the next generation of Wisconsin's agricultural industry, and they continue to amaze me with their knowledge and passion for agriculture.

Please join me in thanking our teachers for their contributions to agricultural education across the state. I appreciate their work to make education meaningful and to provide hands-on experiences. Finally, please join me in thanking districts, agribusinesses, organizations, and communities for investing time, energy, and funding into our state's schools. These investments are critical for the future of Wisconsin in all sectors. Wisconsin, here's to a great school year.

