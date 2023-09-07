Sandhill Crane Quota Hunt Application Open Until September 20

NASHVILLE --- The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has announced the application period for the 2023 Statewide Sandhill Crane Quota Hunt is open thru Sept. 20. The sandhill crane hunting season is Dec. 2-Jan 30, 2024, except in the southeast zone, which closes for three days during the season, Jan. 12-14.

Applications can be made online here, or on the TWRA mobile app, at a TWRA regional office, or at any TWRA license agent. Individuals can only submit one application for a quota hunt. Mailed applications will not be accepted. Applicants must be at least 13 years old.

A $12 non-refundable application fee is required for each requested drawing, except for those with a valid annual, lifetime, or senior sportsman license. A vendor fee is assessed to each application (price varies on submission method).

Applicants may create or join a party (five person maximum), apply individually, or submit a priority point only application. To create a party, one individual must establish the party with their initial application then add other individuals. A party number will be assigned to the leader after the application has been submitted to the system and will be printed on the receipt. The leader notifies the person(s) wishing to join the party of the party number. The members will then choose “joining a party” on their application and input their leader’s party number. The party number links the group’s applications together.

Individuals who do not plan to hunt this season can also submit a priority point only application. The priority point will be awarded after the current drawing is finalized and will be applicable for next season’s quota draw. Hunters may not submit a quota hunt application and a priority point application in the same season.

TWRA’s priority drawing system gives one priority point (maximum of two points) to applicants each year they apply and are not successful for any hunt. Applicants who were successful on their last application, start over with a priority of zero. If applicants in a party have varying priority points, the points will be averaged.

The deadline for applications is Sept. 20 at 11:59 (CDT).

---TWRA---

Apply Sandhill Crane Quota Hunts