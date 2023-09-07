Minsait ACS Offers “Conference Only” Registration For Anyone in the Utility Industry at the Annual Customer Conference
Attendees can now streamline their experience into conference presentations and networking events only.ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Minsait ACS, an Indra company, is pleased to announce that registration has been modified to allow anyone in the utility industry to participate in the conference presentations and networking events only.
By registering for “Conference Only,” attendees can enjoy a discounted rate of $450 for the Monday/Tuesday sessions, breakfast, lunch, refreshments during breaks, and attendance to the Sunday Welcome Reception and Tuesday Exhibitor Reception. In just two days, attendees will hear from 7 experts, including NERC and the Department of Homeland Security (CISA), on cybersecurity for electric utilities. The Customer Conference even has a hilarious Keynote for attendees. Take advantage of the deep dive into OT cybersecurity to learn how it affects the utility industry.
Minsait ACS also offers a Digital Solutions Showcase during breakfast, breaks, and lunch on Monday and Tuesday. Elements being showcased include:
- Asset Performance Management (APM): APM is a cloud-based platform that improves asset reliability, availability and reduces operation & maintenance (O&M) costs. APM provides a common and unified vision for single assets through fleet level, covering both health and performance perspectives.
- Asset Engine: Onesait Asset Engine simplifies and enables the IT/OT convergence occurring in the utility industry in a single platform that ingests, processes, contextualizes, analyzes, and visualizes technical data from any source.
- Smart Wildfire Detection (SWfD): SWfD is an affordable solution that utilities can leverage for early detection and localization of wildfires. Using IoT and AI, SWfD enables the unmanned supervision of the surrounding areas along power lines and alerts at the initial stage of wildfires.
- Intelligence: Integrate, monitor, and analyze all utility business processes. Understand what factors are affecting performance, and provide continuous improvement actions optimizing the decision-making process.
- Edge+: Edge+ is the new generation solution for substation automation and control that performs reliable and fast computational functions directly at the substation. With Edge+, utilities can collect data and perform faster, more flexible, and more reliable automation applications integrating advanced distribution and transmission control functions with legacy applications.
The Minsait ACS 45th Annual Customer Conference takes place September 17-23, 2023, at the Sheraton New Orleans Hotel in “The Big Easy,” New Orleans, LA.
About the Company:
Minsait ACS, an Indra company, is a global consulting and technology company that offers value-added products and services with projects in more than 140 countries. With over 40 years of experience in the utility industry, Minsait ACS is proud to bring the broadest set of OT and IT solutions to its valued customers. They endeavor to leave a positive impression by offering solutions and services supporting the entire energy value chain, from intelligent management networks and data to commercializing energy and new services. Minsait ACS’s goal is to help you propel your digital transformation, making an immediate impact on your business operations and processes.
