EU4Digital: eCommerce consultations for Moldovan SMEs – apply by 13 September

The EU-funded EU4Digital programme, together with the International Trade Centre (ITC), has announced the launch of a new round of e-business consultations open to companies from Moldova.

The consultations will take place from September to November 2023.

Selected companies will be provided with:

  • group trainings on e-commerce and markets of interest;
  • one-to-one audio/video/written consultations (5 hours per company).

Marketplaces on which the trainings will be based are Amazon, eBay, ETSY, Zalando, Pigu.lt, Allegro, OTTO, Bol.com, and Kaufland.

To register, please fill out the online form

The deadline for applications is 13 September.

The EU4Digital Facility Phase II project, launched in June 2022, aims to extend the benefits of the Digital Single Market to the Eastern partner countries in order to bring economic growth, generate more jobs, improve people’s lives, and help businesses. 

