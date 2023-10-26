Charlee.ai to Provide AI-based Predictive Analytics platform to enhance the CCMS & Associates Claims Process

Charlee.ai platform helps to improve the claims process and reduce costs and fraud.

We are confident in our ability to bring a true return on investment. That is why we offer a free 21 day trial.” — Sri Ramaswamy, CEO, Charlee.ai

PLEASANTON, CA, USA, October 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Charlee.ai (Charlee), a leading provider of cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for the property and casualty (P&C) industry, and the provider of the patented industry SaaS-based, process-driven prediction platform announced they have partnered with CCMS & Associates, a leading company in the property claims providing claims management and other claims services.

Charlee.ai provides an insurance pre-built and pretrained A.I. based predictive analytics engines with real-time analytics for the insurance industry. Charlee™ extracts deep domain insights from a variety of structured and unstructured data. The Charlee™ predictive analytics engine was trained on over 55 million claims, policy files, and documents with over 50,000 insights ready to be deployed within three weeks.

CCMS & Associates provides multi-line claim adjusting and third party administration services nationwide and is dedicated to solving the challenges of the complex claim in the property and casualty insurance industry. They create programs that drive a successful claim life cycle while strategically managing all aspects of the complicated issues carriers and policyholders are facing.

“With the addition of AI-based predictive analytics, CCMS & Associates will be able to augment their already stellar claims cycle time while reducing severity, litigation and fraud,” said Sri Ramaswamy, CEO and Co-Founder at Charlee.ai.

Together with Charlee.ai and the addition of ION-Insight. Onsite.Now.™ a highly configurable platform delivering instant, accurate field inspection information, we can reduce your time to claim decision by 70%. ION delivers accurate, complete, and actionable field inspection insight which is critical to success of the entire claim experience and your claim response program.

"We are excited to partner with Charlee.ai. We are constantly looking for ways to improve the claims process and bring more insights to our customers. Charlee™ and ION together drives our continued best in class excellent customer service for our client’s policyholders,” said Cassandra Hand-Gallegos, AIC, Founder and CEO and President at CCMS & Associates.