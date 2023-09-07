Employment program for seniors highlighted during National Employ Older Workers Week

JEFFERSON CITY, MO – Missouri’s “Outstanding Older Worker of the Year” award program seeks to honor a Missouri resident who is 55 or older, is employed at least 20 hours a week, and displays dependability and new skills on the job. Nominations are currently being accepted. The winner will be recognized at a ceremony during National Employ Older Workers Week on Sept. 27 in Jefferson City.

National Employ Older Workers Week is led by the U.S. Department of Labor and recognizes the vital role of older workers in the workforce. It aims to increase awareness of this labor segment and develop innovative strategies to tap it. It also showcases the Senior Community Service Employment Program.

Missouri’s Senior Community Service Employment Program recognizes the value of older workers in our workforce and provides job training for individuals aged 55 or older who wish to enter or reenter the workforce but need a little extra training to do so. The purpose of the program is to provide job skill training for the participants and to provide needed support to community host agencies, which consist of not-for-profit 501(c)(3) or governmental agencies. Host agencies benefit by having someone who is subsidized by the SCSEP program, helping them fill positions they could not afford to pay for on their own.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, employers rate older workers high on characteristics such as judgment, commitment to quality, attendance and punctuality.

“Older workers play an important role in our economy and community,” said Mindy Ulstad, the State of Missouri’s Senior Community Service Employment Program Director. “As our population ages, we are becoming more dependent on our older workers to help fill the gaps in employment. They also provide consistency, mentorship and valuable experience to their younger counterparts.”

Nominations are being accepted this week for the “Outstanding Older Worker of the Year.” Submissions should include a narrative description of why the individual should be chosen as the Outstanding Older Worker of the Year. Completed entry forms can be emailed to SCSEPEmployment@health.mo.gov or mailed to Missouri Outstanding Older Worker Contest, Bureau of Senior Programs, P.O. Box 570, Jefferson City, MO 65102-0570, by Sept. 10.

Senior Community Service Employment Program

The Senior Community Service Employment Program (SCSEP) is a U.S. Department of Labor funded job training program for persons 55 years of age and older who wish to enter the workforce and need extra training and job placement assistance. The purpose of the program is two-fold; to provide job skill training for the participants and to provide needed support to community host agencies, which consist of not-for-profit 501(c)(3)’s or governmental agencies. Host agencies benefit by having someone who is subsidized by the SCSEP program helping them fill positions they could not afford to pay for on their own. Individuals interested in learning more about obtaining a paid training assignment and 501(c)(3) or governmental agencies interested in serving as a host agency may contact the department for more information at 573-526-4542 or visit the Missouri’s Senior Community Service Employment Program webpage.