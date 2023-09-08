Filejet Releases Software Update: Entity Management Software 3.0
In-house counsel, managing directors, and others can minimize the time, cost and risk of ensuring compliance by automating entity management
You can literally watch the ball go around the horn and monitor the progress of work as it is completed by Filejet with complete visibility that you are in compliance.”NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Filejet, a pioneering entity management software provider, has released an expansive update of its platform to automate legal entity compliance automation.
With the update, professionals who manage compliance for their organizations will have greater control and insight into the status of their legal entities. The release makes Filejet – an already one-of-a-kind solution – unlike any other entity management software provider on the market.
Now, in addition to automating annual report filings, the platform redesign allows users to automate business license renewals and more – providing complete transparency in the process.
“You can literally watch the ball go around the horn and monitor the progress of work as it is completed by Filejet with complete visibility that you are in compliance,” says company founder and CEO Andy White.
Expanded Functionality for Entity Management Automation
Updates include a wide-ranging number of new improvements, including:
• Customizable, automatically generated organization charts
• Digitized, next generation registered agent services
• Automated business license and DBA renewals
Combined with Filejet’s outstanding, concierge-like service, the revamped software gives professionals who manage entity compliance complete confidence that their organizations are in legal compliance.
About Filejet
Filejet customer audits show that 44% of Filejet clients have entities they don’t know about and 66% have at least one that is non-compliant – due to manual process errors by registered agents or software that issues reminders but doesn’t do the work. With a unique combination of service and software that automates U.S. and international annual report, business registration, and DBA filing, Filejet is the entity management solution you don’t have to think about, unless you want to. The Filejet dashboard provides instant visibility into your entities, fees, filing dates, and documents. Speak to an entity management expert today: https://filejet.com
Jeanne Rodgers
Filejet
+1 949-415-3391
hello@filejet.com
