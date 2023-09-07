Submit Release
Manchin Announces $3.1 Million to Strengthen Healthcare Services Across West Virginia

September 07, 2023

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $3,138,112 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to strengthen healthcare services throughout West Virginia. The funding will specifically support combatting the drug epidemic, advancing critical aging research through West Virginia University (WVU) and improving maternal, prenatal and cardiovascular health services.

“Every West Virginian deserves access to quality, affordable health services,” said Senator Manchin. “The investments announced today will improve maternal, prenatal and cardiovascular health outcomes, as well as advance important aging research at WVU and help prevent youth substance use in southern West Virginia. I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of these awards and, as a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to enhance the health and well-being of West Virginians across the Mountain State.”

Individual awards listed below:

  • $1,592,252 – West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources: Maternal and Child Health Services
  • $744,971 – West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources: Prenatal and Infant Health Data Collection
  • $525,000 – West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources: Well-Integrated Screening and Evaluation (WISE) for Women, Cardiovascular Screening Services
  • $150,889 – West Virginia University: Aging Research
  • $125,000 – Community Connections, Mercer County: Drug-Free Communities (DFC) Support Program
