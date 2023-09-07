Phoenixville Area Soccer Club (PASC) Celebrates Ryan Gottier's Attainment of Prestigious "A" Youth Coaching License
PASC thrilled to announce outstanding achievement of Director of Coaching Ryan Gottier obtaining esteemed US Soccer Federation "A" youth coaching license.PHOENIXVILLE, PA, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Phoenixville Area Soccer Club (PASC) is thrilled to announce the outstanding achievement of one of our own, the club’s Director of Coaching, Ryan Gottier, in obtaining the highly esteemed United States Soccer Federation "A" youth coaching license. This accomplishment signifies a remarkable milestone in the development of professional coaches within the United States.
The "A" license is a testament to Ryan Gottier's dedication, commitment, and expertise in the field of youth coaching. It represents a rigorous and selective process that only accepts 80 candidates from across the nation each year. Over the course of a full calendar year, candidates engage in a multi-stage application process and undertake a comprehensive curriculum built on the six core competencies of a quality coach: leadership, leading the team, leading the player, coaching the game, coaching training sessions, and managing the performance environment.
Throughout the year, candidates attend in-person learning opportunities at selected locations in October, February, and May. These sessions involve intensive instruction and collaboration, encompassing comprehensive game models, match analysis group projects, and additional lectures on course topics. Candidates also seize the chance to conduct training sessions while being observed by their peers, focusing on topics and game models determined by their respective local clubs.
The journey towards earning the "A" license demands that candidates demonstrate their understanding in the six competency areas through a series of progressive projects. These projects showcase both qualitative and quantitative demonstrations of development, including filming and evaluating three training sessions, two full games with pre-game and half-time talks, and three team/individual development meetings. Additionally, candidates must create a comprehensive game model that outlines the team's system and style of play.
Culminating the course, candidates are required to deliver a comprehensive three-hour presentation that showcases the development achieved throughout the program and exemplifies their competency as an "A" license coach. Coaches are then assessed, and they either pass the evaluation, enter a provisional period, or are given the opportunity to restart the course.
At Phoenixville Area Soccer Club, we couldn't be prouder of Ryan Gottier's remarkable achievement. His attainment of the "A" youth coaching license will undoubtedly have a profound impact on the players and coaches at PASC, fostering an environment of excellence and continued growth.
For further information about Phoenixville Area Soccer Club and its programs, please contact Brian Orme at info@phoenixvillesoccer.org.
About Phoenixville Area Soccer Club:
The Phoenixville Area Soccer Club is a community-based organization committed to providing an inclusive and supportive environment for youth soccer players of all skill levels. With a focus on player development, sportsmanship, and team camaraderie, PASC strives to inspire a lifelong passion for the beautiful game.
Media Contact:
Name: Brian Orme
Email: info@phoenixvillesoccer.org
Website: phoenixvillesoccer.org
Brian Orme
Phoenixville Area Soccer Club
info@phoenixvillesoccer.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram