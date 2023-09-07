Collagen Peptide and Gelatin Market Size to Reach $7.67 Bn by 2030 | Darling Ingredients, Ewald-Gelatine GmbH, Weishardt

collagen peptide and gelatin market

Collagen peptide and gelatin market was estimated at $4.55 Bn in 2020 and is expected to hit $7.67 Bn by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2030.

The collagen peptide and gelatin market is expected to witness significant growth, owing to increasing consumption of collagen peptide and gelatin products in developing region like Asia-Pacific.” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Inclination of consumers towards a healthy lifestyle, increase in demand of collagen peptide and gelatin as a functional ingredient in the food processing industry, and surge in consumption of nutraceuticals drive the growth of the global collagen peptide and gelatin market.

Request Sample Copy of Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3903

On the other hand, stringent food regulations toward animal-origin food additives and rise in the act of animal cruelty in animal farms & slaughterhouse impede the growth to some extent. However, growing awareness in the emerging countries has been beneficial for the market growth.

The key market players analyzed in the global collagen peptide and gelatin market report include Darling Ingredients, Inc., Ewald-Gelatine GmbH, Weishardt Group, Trobas Gelatine B.V., GELITA AG, Holista Colltech Limited, GELNEX, LAPI GROUP SpA., Tessenderlo Group, Collagen Solutions, Plc. These market players have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.

Buy This Report (263 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/83aeaddf8265ade8ee1726f1045f69f1

Covid-19 scenario-

There has been a steep increase in demand for collagen peptide products and its supplements among consumers during the pandemic. Consumers are now looking forward to shifting to products that can provide them multidimensional support and long-term immunity. This factor has impacted the global collagen peptide and gelatin market positively.

This trend is most likely to continue post pandemic as well.

The global collagen peptide and gelatin market is analyzed across product type, source, application, and region.

Based on source, the bovine segment accounted for the major share in 2020, holding more than one-third of the global market. The same segment would also exhibit the fastest CAGR of 6.7% throughout the forecast period.

Based on application, the food segment generated the highest share in 2020, accounting for around one-third of the global market. The same segment would also cite the fastest CAGR of 6.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Speak With Analyst: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/3903

Based on region, the market across Asia-Pacific held the lion’s share in 2020, garnering nearly two-fifths of the global market. The same region is also expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 6.6% by the end of 2030. The other provinces studied in the report include North America, Europe, and LAMEA.