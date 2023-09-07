Association for Royal Geographical Society Renew Collaboration

London, 07 September 2023 – The Association for Geographic Information (AGI), the UK membership organisation for companies and individuals working in the geospatial sector, and the Royal Geographical Society (with the Institute of British Geographers) (RGS-IBG) have signed a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). This strategic alliance, in alignment with both organisation’s objectives and strategies, will strengthen communications to maximise the impact of messaging in the geographic sector and beyond, and deliver activities to support three priority areas, namely, ‘Leadership’, ‘Developing People’ and ‘Knowledge Sharing’.

Nigel Clifford, President of the Royal Geographical Society (with IBG) commented, ‘The Council of the RGS-IBG, including our strengthened Professional representation, are very pleased to endorse the renewed MoU with AGI. The use of geospatial data is at the heart of building a better world and we fully support the work of the AGI in promoting its use through its important community’.

“A successful relationship between the AGI and RGI-IBG will be evidenced by a better understanding of geography and the roles of geospatial technology and geographical information,” added Adam Burke, Chair of the Association for Geographic Information. “This will result in improved policy and decision making through the use of location intelligence, improved professional development and market growth. It will, it is hoped, also expand the stakeholder ecosystem through cross-sectoral collaborations between professionals, policy-makers and academia within the geospatial space.”

The relationship between the two organisations was initially formed to support practising geographic information professionals and businesses through the accreditation of ‘Chartered Geographer (GI/GIS). Part of the RGS-IBG programme of professional accreditation in geography, this recognition of competence complements the professional development opportunities and initiatives coordinated by the AGI.

However, as the first MOU was launched in 2017, the relationship has evolved, and geography and geographic information have become a ubiquitous part of the wider data-driven world. The AGI and RGS-IBG continue to leverage common interests through activities including advocacy, communications, events, consultation responses and engagement with stakeholders.

About the Association for Geographic Information

The Association for Geographic Information is an independent and impartial organisation that represents the UK geospatial sector. Working with members and the wider community, the Association successfully influences government policy, delivers the highest quality of education and provides a lead for best practice across the industry. Established in 1990, members of the Association for Geographic Information enjoy unrivalled networking opportunities, a framework to learn new skills and the support to progress professional development. www.agi.org.uk

About the Royal Geographical Society (with IBG)

The Royal Geographical Society (with the Institute of British Geographers) is the learned society and professional body for geography. Formed in 1830, our Royal Charter of 1859 is for 'the advancement of geographical science'.

Today, we deliver this objective through developing, supporting and promoting geographical research, expeditions and fieldwork, education, public engagement, and geography input to policy. We aim to foster an understanding and informed enjoyment of our world. We hold the world's largest private geographical collection and provide public access to it. We have a thriving Fellowship and Membership and offer the professional accreditation 'Chartered Geographer’.

www.rgs.org.

