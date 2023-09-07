Nicotine Gum Market Is Booming So Rapidly | Johnson & Johnson, Pharmacia, Nicorette
Stay up to date with Nicotine Gum Market research offered by HTF MI. Check how key trends and emerging drivers are shaping this industry growth.
A new research study on Global Nicotine Gum Market is added by HTF MI in its repository with an aim to offer a complete assessment of the factors influencing and overall market growth trend. The study covers the latest development insights with disrupted trends and breakdown of Nicotine Gum products and offering correlated with macro-economic headwinds and slowdown. Some of the leading players that are listed in the study are GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) (United Kingdom), Perrigo Company (United States), Reynolds American Inc. (now part of British American Tobacco) (United States), Novartis International AG (Switzerland), Johnson & Johnson (United States), Swedish Match AB (Sweden), Nicorette (owned by GSK) (United Kingdom), Pharmacia (acquired by Pfizer) (United States), Revolymer (now part of Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals) (United Kingdom), Cipla Limited (India).
The global Nicotine Gum market may touch new levels of USD 1.76 Billion in 2029, exhibiting at a CAGR of 5.7% backed by increasing market development activities in the industry. The current market size is seen at USD 1.26 Billion as per latest publication of HTF MI.
Definition:
Nicotine gum is a pharmaceutical product designed to help people quit smoking or reduce their nicotine intake. It is a type of chewing gum that contains nicotine as an active ingredient. Nicotine gum is available over the counter and, in some cases, by prescription, and it is typically used as part of a smoking cessation program. Nicotine gum is a smoking cessation aid and nicotine replacement therapy (NRT) product that contains a controlled dose of nicotine. It is designed to be chewed by individuals who are trying to quit smoking or gradually reduce their nicotine dependency. Nicotine gum is intended to help smokers overcome nicotine withdrawal symptoms and cravings, making it easier for them to quit smoking. Nicotine gum delivers a controlled amount of nicotine to the user's bloodstream through the lining of the mouth when chewed. This helps alleviate withdrawal symptoms associated with nicotine addiction, such as irritability, anxiety, and cravings. Users are instructed to chew the gum slowly and intermittently, allowing the nicotine to be released gradually over time. Chewing the gum mimics the hand-to-mouth action of smoking, which can be a crucial behavioral component of addiction. Nicotine gum is available in various dosing strengths, allowing users to start with a dose that matches their level of nicotine dependency and gradually reduce the dose over time.
Market Trends:
• Increasing awareness of the health risks associated with smoking has prompted more individuals to seek smoking cessation solutions, including nicotine gum.
• Manufacturers are continuously innovating to improve the taste, texture, and effectiveness of nicotine gum, making it a more appealing and efficient smoking cessation aid.
• The growth of e-commerce has expanded the distribution channels for nicotine gum, allowing consumers to access these products conveniently online.
Market Drivers:
• Health concerns, including the risk of cancer, respiratory diseases, and heart problems associated with smoking, are significant drivers of the nicotine gum market as individuals seek alternatives to smoking.
• Regulatory agencies in many countries support smoking cessation efforts, making nicotine gum more accessible and affordable through prescription or over-the-counter availability.
• Nicotine gum addresses the behavioral aspects of smoking addiction by providing a substitute action for the hand-to-mouth habit.
Market Opportunities:
• Governments and health organizations worldwide continue to promote smoking cessation programs, creating a significant market opportunity for nicotine gum manufacturers.
• As more people become health-conscious, there is a growing market for products that help individuals quit smoking and reduce nicotine addiction.
• The potential for market growth in emerging economies with rising smoking rates and increasing awareness of the health risks of smoking presents opportunities for nicotine gum manufacturers.
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
Global Nicotine Gum Market Breakdown by Type (2mg, 4mg) by Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Pharmacies, Online) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA)
