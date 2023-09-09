ZilMoney.com Announces Seamless Integration with FreeAgent for Effortless Bills and Invoices Import

Zil Money To Unlock New Levels of Stress-Free Financial Management

TYLER, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ZilMoney.com, a leading payments platform, has recently announced its integration with FreeAgent, a popular cloud-based accounting software. This partnership aims to simplify financial management for businesses, freelancers, and accountants. It allows users to effortlessly import bills and invoices from FreeAgent software, simplifying invoice management.

The integration reduces the user's struggle with receipts and payments. It saves time, improves accuracy, increases productivity, and supports wiser financial choices. Real-time updates give users full control over their financial information, and the automated import function frees up valuable resources for more important tasks.

Zil Money is renowned for its user-friendly accounting features and transparent flat-rate pricing structure, making it a preferred choice among freelancers and small businesses. Integrating with leading accounting software strengthens Zil Money and significantly empowers businesses to streamline their financial operations, improving efficiency and financial management.

Zil Money is integrated with well-known accounting software like Sage, Xero, QuickBooks, Zoho, Gusto, Zapier, Bill.com, and others, simplifying business payments. The platform offers various payment options such as ACH or direct deposit, printed checks, emailed checks, mailing checks, wire transfers, RTP, payment links, international payments, wallet-to-wallet transfers, QR code payments, and more. Users can choose their preferred payment methods and enjoy cost-effective transactions.

Zil Money Corporation, the parent company of OnlineCheckWriter.com, ZilBank.com, and ZilMoney.com, with over 750,000 users and $50 billion in transactions, is committed to cutting-edge payment solutions contributing to evolving business needs. A healthy cash flow is crucial for any business to run smoothly. The platform understands this and offers various features like Payroll by Credit Card, Pay by Credit Card, Positive Pay, and more to support it.