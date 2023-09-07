Dr. David Samadi: Time to recognize Prostate Cancer Awareness Month
Men, don’t procrastinate. Prostate cancer screening could determine your long-term fate
September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, a great time to remind men that the best way to beat back this cancer is to be screened for it.”NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month reminding men that the best way to beat back this cancer is to be screened for it.
— Dr. David Samadi
As a men’s health expert, and urologic oncologist for St. Francis Hospital in Roslyn, New York and author of The Ultimate MANual: Dr. Samadi’s Guide for Men’s Health and Wellness, I want men to know the importance of regular screening, beginning at age 40, and a certain fact men might not know about their prostate.
With age, a prostate gland will most likely enlarge
Men, here's a fact that should be known: Prostate glands slowly but surely grown over a lifetime, especially past the age of 25. Because this growth is so slow, it may be happening without even realizing it despite feeling healthy.
As a man ages, it's common for his prostate gland to enlarge.
By the time men reach 40, the gland that was once the size of a walnut may grow to the size of an apricot. At 60, it may further enlarge to the size of a lemon, causing discomfort and inconvenience for many men over 50. Symptoms may include frequent bathroom visits at night, an urgent need to urinate during the day, or difficulty initiating a urine flow.
It is important to note that not all prostate gland enlargement is life-threatening. However, this growth can make the prostate susceptible to abnormal cell growth that could lead to the development of prostate cancer.
Prostate cancer symptoms can be challenging to identify as the growth rate is slow. Symptoms may include:
• Frequent urination.
• A weak stream of urine.
• Difficulty initiating or stopping urination.
Additionally, men with prostate cancer may experience blood in their urine or semen and lower back pain.
Screening for prostate cancer early is best. Finding this disease at an early stage, even before symptoms appear, has a much greater survival rate of 98-99%, compared to finding the disease at a later stage.
The available screening options are:
• A digital rectal exam (DRE): A urologist briefly inserts a lubricated finger into the patient's rectum to check the prostate gland during a prostate exam. This process only takes a few seconds.
• A prostate-specific antigen (PSA) test: A PSA test is a screening tool for prostate cancer. Doctors take a blood sample to measure the level of antigens present. Elevated levels usually indicate the presence of cancer. A study carried out in 2017 found that a PSA test can lower prostate cancer mortality by almost 30%.
The doctor may recommend an ultrasound or biopsy in case of abnormal results.
Early detection means more choices if prostate cancer is found
This month, let’s aim to increase the number of men getting screened for prostate cancer. Here are two excellent reasons why:
• Older men are diagnosed more frequently with prostate cancer. Around 60% of cases are diagnosed in men aged 65 or above, with the average age being 66.
• Prostate cancer is more prevalent among black men, with a 50% higher likelihood of developing the disease during their lifetime. Additionally, black men are twice as likely to die from prostate cancer as other demographics.
Other risk factors increasing a man's risk of prostate cancer include genetics, family history, diet, obesity, and smoking.
There is a range of treatments available for prostate cancer, including observation. Many cases of prostate cancer are slow-growing and may not cause noticeable symptoms. In more severe cases, prostate removal may be necessary. Men should undergo screening early on to improve the chances of a successful treatment. That way, you and loved ones can continue many years of enjoying life in the future.
Dr. David Samadi is the Director of Men’s Health and Urologic Oncology at St. Francis Hospital in Long Island. He’s a renowned and highly successful board certified Urologic Oncologist Expert and Robotic Surgeon in New York City, regarded as one of the leading prostate surgeons in the U.S., with a vast expertise in prostate cancer treatment and Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Prostatectomy. Dr. Samadi is a medical contributor to NewsMax TV and is also the author of The Ultimate MANual, Dr. Samadi’s Guide to Men’s Health and Wellness, available online both on Amazon and Barnes & Noble. Visit Dr. Samadi’s websites at robotic oncology and prostate cancer 911.
David Samadi
Madison Urology
+1 212-365-5000
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
The Samadi Surgical Team