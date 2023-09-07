KIA Selects TouchNetix for Smart Surface Solution in EV9

Row of surface touch buttons beneath infotainment system. (Source: KIA) Passenger seat view looking towards button bar, infotainment system, and steering wheel. (Source: KIA)

TouchNetix today announces that its AX54A chip has been selected by Alps Electric Korea Co., Ltd. and KIA for the newly released KIA EV9 electric SUV.

Although a highly complex project, the expertise from TouchNetix’ engineering team has been crucial in providing a high-quality solution for KIA.” — Jeong Byeongeon, Engineering Group Leader - Alps Electric Korea