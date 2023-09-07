Submit Release
Ukraine: polyclinic department of Odesa City Hospital reopens after reconstruction

The polyclinic department of Odesa City Hospital No. 8 has reopened after reconstruction, carried out with UNDP support under a financial agreement between Ukraine and the European Investment Bank.

The foundations of the building were strengthened, the engineering networks, ventilation and electricity supply systems were replaced, the facade was insulated, the roof was re-roofed, windows, doors and floors were replaced. 

In addition, a special lift for people with disabilities was installed at the entrance. 

The gynaecology and treatment rooms were also renovated and the surgery room was completely redesigned. 

In the near future, it is planned to open an emergency department with a modern X-ray room and a functional diagnostics room. 

Currently, the clinic can receive about 300 patients a day. This is one third more than before the reconstruction, which was carried out for the first time in 30 years.  

