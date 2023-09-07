Soccer 5 ® sponsors NRPA Conference 2023 Get In The Game: Dallas October 10-12
Soccer 5 ® has created a mini pitch for the NRPA SPORTS DEMONSTRATION ZONE where parks can see Soccer 5® in action and discuss their FIFA World Cup 2026 plan
We are excited to work with the NRPA team within the always vibrant SPORTS DEMONSTRATION ZONE to offer parks and recreation communities the opportunity to touch, feel and play the small sided game”DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Soccer 5 ® has been working with NRPA organizers to plan, design, install and operate a custom cage mini pitch for the annual conference in Dallas October 10-12 within its SPORTS DEMONSTRATION ZONE.
Parks and Recreation departments from around the country will see Soccer 5® in action and discuss their FIFA World Cup 2026 plans.
The pitch is a mini version of a Soccer 5 ® field which have been installed in various parks systems whereby parks can offer more spaces to play soccer, more places to learn soccer, rejuvenate existing parks space, protect the life of existing full size fields and create new revenue streams.
And as well as parks staff and patrons being able to view, touch and feel a Soccer 5 ® pitch in action, various case studies will be available whereby an existing under utilized parks space has been repurposed at no cost to parks, within a PPP type long term framework agreement, with the planning, design, construction and operation of multiple mini soccer 5G custom pitches.
Alan Georgeson, co founder Soccer 5 ®, commented "we are excited to work with the NRPA team with the design, install and operation of a mini pitch within the always vibrant SPORTS DEMONSTRATION ZONE to offer parks and recreation communities the opportunity to touch, feel and play the small sided game and hopefully imagine how their particular space(s) within their parks can be positively challenged with the outcome of multiple small sided custom fields which offer significant revenue opportunities for all stakeholders and wonderful facilities for patrons".
About Soccer 5® USA
Soccer 5 ® designs, builds and operates top quality small sided soccer centers in prime parks real estate, often re-energizing under-utilized spaces with up to 1 million regular players and families enjoying playing and watching year-round soccer
About Soccer 5 ®Franchise
Soccer 5 ® has launched the franchise system to keep up with demand for growth and to welcome franchisees and communities around the country in to the Soccer 5 ® family, offering play for all ages and abilities in our unique 5G state of the art centers.
