OPENING ADDRESS – PRIME MINISTER, AFIOGA FIAME NAOMI MATA’AFA -Official Launch of the Digicel International Tag Series 2023

Thursday 7 September 2023, 8:45am @ Event Space, FMFMII Building

Le Taitai o le Sauniga, lau Susuga Deacon Tolutasi Paiaaua

Le mamalu o le au vala’aulia / Distinguished Guests

Sui o ‘Au taaalo mai atunuu e mamao / Officials and Team from overseas

Le mamalu ua sasao nei / Ladies and gentlemen

Talofa lava,

It is my pleasure to officiate the opening of the Digicel Teuila International Tag Competition 2023.

This event is a milestone for Samoa Tag Incorporated since the onset of covid 19.

The first Teuila International Tag Tournament took place in 2018, after its inception in 2017. I am informed the 2018 tournament attracted 1,000 players locally and internationally and was an impressive outcome for a first-time event. The vision then was to continue to develop the sport in Samoa.

Today, five years later, I am informed that about 500 people are confirmed to travel to Samoa to be part of the Digicel Teuila Tag Competition, scheduled this weekend at Apia Park.

Samoa Tag Incorporated continues development efforts to promote tag sport locally. It has coordinated school clinics at various schools and provided equipment and training on the knowledge of the sport and its rules.

In preparation for this year’s Digicel Teuila International Tag competition, Samoa Tag Incorporated will launch a Homework Centre for students with PCs, laptops, printers and other equipment that students will use for homework.

I commend the work of the Patron and Chairman, Afioga Faleomavaega Titi Tafua and the President of Samoa Tag Incorporated, Afioga Faaofonuu JP Leota together with the Executive for continuing this event and having the platform to enable sports development for youth and the progression of tag sport in Samoa and the region.

I acknowledge also Digicel Samoa Co. Ltd and all sponsors that have come on board to support this event.

I wish all the teams a good competition ahead and an enjoyable and safe Tournament.

For those visiting from overseas, I wish you a pleasant stay in our Beautiful Samoa.

I declare the Digicel Teuila International Tag Competition 2023, open.

Soifua ma ia manuia.