Biomass Boiler Market Size and Growth by Top Companies: ETA Heiztechnik GmbH, Hurst Boiler & Welding Co Inc, Viessmann

Biomass Boiler Market Expected to Reach $22.8 Billion by 2032 — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A biomass boiler is a type of heating system that uses organic materials derived from plants, animal waste, forestry residues, or dedicated energy crops as its fuel source. It is a renewable energy system because the organic materials used in biomass boilers can be replenished through natural processes, making them more sustainable when compared with fossil fuel-based boilers. The biomass boiler market was valued at $5.5 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach $22.8 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 15.4% from 2023 to 2032.

Biomass boilers are being integrated into broader energy management systems that optimize energy consumption across multiple sources and loads. These systems use real-time data and analytics to optimize the operation of the biomass boiler based on heat demand, load profiles, and other factors, ensuring efficient energy usage. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), the growth of renewable capacity is forecast to accelerate in the next five years, accounting for almost 95% of the increase in global power capacity through 2026. All these factors drive the growth of the biomass boiler market forecast in the coming period.

However, biomass boilers are combustion systems that emit pollutants and create ash deposition, raising air quality concerns in populated areas. Local regulations and community acceptance influence their deployment. Stricter emission limits and public perception pose challenges for biomass boiler installations. Proper ash management and disposal are necessary to maintain efficiency and reduce maintenance. Regulatory requirements impact operational costs and logistics. All these factors allow consumers to choose alternatives over biomass boilers, which hampers the biomass boilers market growth.

Biomass boilers in combination with waste biomass feedstock create closed-loop systems within the circular economy. The biomass fuel is sourced from organic waste materials, combusted to generate energy, and the resulting ash can be used as a nutrient-rich fertilizer for agriculture or returned to the environment. This closed-loop system minimizes waste and maximizes the value derived from biomass resources. All these factors are anticipated to offer biomass boiler market opportunities for growth during the forecast period.

The biomass boiler market analysis is segmented on the basis of feedstock, end-use, and region. By feedstock, the market is divided into woody biomass, agricultural & forest residue, urban residue, and biogas & energy crops. The biogas and energy crops segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 16.8% during the forecast period. Governments worldwide incentivize and support renewable energy sources like biogas and energy crops with policies like feed-in tariffs, tax breaks, and grants. These measures have encouraged the adoption of the biomass boiler industry and waste-to-energy projects, fostering a favorable market for this feedstock. The circular economy concept, repurposing waste materials as valuable resources, has further boosted interest in biogas and energy crops for biomass boilers.

By end-use, the market is fragmented into residential, commercial, and industrial. The residential segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 15.9% during the forecast period. Biomass, a renewable energy source from organic materials, is becoming popular in residential properties due to its sustainability and reduced carbon emissions. Homeowners are drawn to biomass boilers as they align with eco-conscious values and offer long-term economic benefits, reducing energy costs compared to fossil fuel-based systems. Growing awareness and a desire for sustainable living drive demand for eco-friendly heating solutions.

By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The Asia-Pacific region showcased the fastest CAGR growth during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region is experiencing a notable rise in the adoption of renewable energy technologies, specifically biomass boilers. Countries in the region recognize the importance of transitioning to cleaner and sustainable energy sources, given their abundant biomass resources such as agricultural residues, wood waste, and energy crops. India has significant biomass availability, driving the demand for biomass boilers. Additionally, deploying these boilers in rural areas improves energy access, enhances quality of life, and integrates waste management practices to reduce disposal issues.

Key players operating in the biomass boiler market include Viessmann Group, ETA Heiztechnik GmbH, HARGASSNER GesmbH, Guntamatic Heiztechnik GmbH, Fröling Heizkessel- und Behälterbau Ges.m.b.H., Woodco, Thermax Limited., Forbes Marshall, Hurst Boiler & Welding Co, Inc., and HDG Bavaria GmbH.

Key Finding of the Study

- On the basis of feedstock, the woody biomass segment emerged as the global leader by acquiring more than half of the market share in 2022 and is anticipated to continue this biomass boiler market trend during the forecast period.

- On the basis of end-use, the industrial segment emerged as the largest biomass boiler market size in terms of share in 2022, which accounts for more than three-fifths of the biomass boiler market share.

- On the basis of region, Asia-Pacific is the major consumer of biomass boilers among other regions. It accounted for more than half of the global market share in 2022.

