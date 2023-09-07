AG Tours Nasinu CC with UN Resident Rep

April 24, 2021

The Attorney General Hon Siromi Turaga on Friday 21 April 2023 toured the Nasinu Corrections Center with UN Resident representative Dawn Del Rio and Team Leader Revai Aalbaek.

Nasinu CC cares for young and first offenders from the ages of 18-25 years and also currently looks after the elderly from the ages of 60 to 85 years of age.

Nasinu CC also has the Nasinu Vocational School where inmates are able to be up skilled in Music, Refrigeration and Air Conditioning, Auto mechanical Level 1 Courses which is now accredited by the Fiji Higher Education Commission.