AG Tours Nasinu CC with UN Resident Rep

Commissioner Panapasa and Hon Turaga with the UN Reps Ms Dawn Del and Revai Aalbaek, look on as Nasinu Officer in Charge Josaia Qereqeretabua explains the CCTV system in place at Nasinu.

The Attorney General Hon Siromi Turaga on Friday 21 April 2023 toured the Nasinu Corrections Center with UN Resident representative Dawn Del Rio and Team Leader Revai Aalbaek.

Nasinu CC cares for young and first offenders from the ages of 18-25 years and also currently looks after the elderly from the ages of 60 to 85 years of age.

Nasinu CC also has the Nasinu Vocational School where inmates are able to be up skilled in Music, Refrigeration and Air Conditioning, Auto mechanical Level 1 Courses which is now accredited by the Fiji Higher Education Commission.

