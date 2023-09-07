Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Global Market Report 2023 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the transcatheter aortic valve replacement market size is predicted to reach $7.76 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 13.7%.

The growth in the transcatheter aortic valve replacement market is due to the increase in the prevalence of aortic stenosis. North America region is expected to hold the largest transcatheter aortic valve replacement market share. Major players in the transcatheter aortic valve replacement market include Abbott Laboratories Inc., Medtronic plc, Boston Scientific Corporation, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation.

Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Market Segments

• By Product: Self-Expandable Transcatheter Aortic Valves, Balloon-Expandable Transcatheter Aortic Valves, Mechanically Expanded Transcatheter Aortic Valves

• By Material: Valve Frame Material, Valve Leaflet Material

• By Procedure: Transfemoral Implantation, Transapical Implantation, Transaortic Implantation

• By Application: Aortic Stenosis, Aortic Regurgitation, Other Applications

• By End-User: Hospitals, Independent Cardiac Catheterization Labs, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Other End-Users

• By Geography: The global transcatheter aortic valve replacement market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR), also known as transcatheter aortic valve implantation (TAVI), is a minimally invasive medical procedure used to replace a diseased or malfunctioning aortic valve in the heart. It can be performed on adults who are not in good enough health to undergo standard valve surgery.

