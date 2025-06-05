Automotive Brake Systems Market Report 2025: Size, Trends, And Growth Insights For Global Expansion

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global trends and drivers are giving rise to the automotive brake systems market, propelling it from an impressive $37.47 billion in 2024, to an estimated $39.79 billion in 2025. This calculated growth of 6.2% CAGR can be attributed to varying factors such as safety regulations, aftermarket demand, and global vehicle production, underpinned by consumer demand and economic influences.

What Can We Expect The Automotive Brake Systems Market Size To Be In The Coming Years?

Eyes are on the automotive brake systems market as it strives to reach a consequential $54.39 billion by 2029. This projected 8.1% increase CAGR over the forecast period points to key emerging trends; electric and hybrid vehicles, autonomous and connected vehicle technology, energy efficiency, and global market integration. Steady growth is boosted by advancements in driver assistance systems ADAS, heightened use of lightweight and high-performance materials, the integration of brake-by-wire technology, and industry partnerships.

What’s Driving The Growth In The Automotive Brake Systems Market?

This dynamic market growth is spurred by a burgeoning demand for passenger and commercial vehicles. Both developing and developed countries are experiencing a surge in disposable income. This financial capacity, coupled with a growing need for personal vehicles for daily commuting, is increasing demand for passenger and commercial vehicles. In turn, this is boosting the application of automotive brake systems, a critical component of vehicle manufacturing. An ascend in commercial vehicle production, documented by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders in January 2024, signals this rising demand for automotive brake systems.

Who Are The Market Leaders In The Automotive Brake Systems Industry?

Key players inspiring the growth and development of the market include leading companies like Advics Co. Ltd., Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd., Akebono Brake Industry Co. Ltd., Brembo SpA, Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Federal-Mogul Motorparts LLC, and many others. Their pioneering strategies and investments significantly influence the trajectory of the market at a global level.

What Innovative Trends Are Shaping The Automotive Brake Systems Industry?

Innovation is the driving force behind major companies in the automotive brake system market. The development of sophisticated solutions, like new generation electronic brake systems that amplify vehicle safety, responsiveness, and braking performance, are pivotal. Continental AG, a Germany-based manufacturer, is a prime example of inventive advancement. Their new generation electronic brake system, the MK 120 ESC, enhances safety and efficiency, particularly in electrical models, through size reduction and weight saving, contribution to greener transportation.

How Is The Global Automotive Brake Systems Market Segmented?

The global automotive brake systems market is broken down as follows:

1 By Product Type: Disc Brakes, Drum Brakes

2 By Technology: Antilock Braking Systems ABS, Electronic Stability Control ESC, Traction Stability Control TCS, Electronic Brakeforce Distribution EBD

3 By Sales Channel: Original Equipment Manufacturers OEMs, Aftermarket

4 By Vehicle Type: Passenger Car, Light-commercial Vehicles LCV, Truck, Bus

Further segmented by:

1 Disc Brakes: Ventilated Disc Brakes, Solid Disc Brakes, Performance Disc Brakes

2 Drum Brakes: Leading Trailing Drum Brakes, Duo-Servo Drum Brakes, Self-Adjusting Drum Brakes

What Does The Regional Marketplace For The Automotive Brake Systems Market Look Like?

This report reveals that the Asia-Pacific region held the largest share in the automotive brake system market in 2024. Other regions examined in the report encompass Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

