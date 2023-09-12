Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,549 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 472,735 in the last 365 days.

Funsquare releases Augmented Reality customiser for the Funsquare Kids Play Couch

Customise your kids play couch with Funsquare

Bring home every colour of the rainbow

The opportunities for open ended play are unlimited.

Parents and educators can now see exactly what Funsquare’s kids play couch will look like in their space, with the launch of the AR customiser.

The AR customiser makes it so easy, and it’s a lot of fun to use.”
— Andrew Douglas
MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Parents and educators can now see exactly what Funsquare’s kids play couch will look like in their space, with the launch of the AR customiser.

Until now, anyone wanting to purchase a kids play couch in Australia has had to guess a little when it comes to how the play couch will actually look in their home or school. But with the AR customiser the process of visualising the customised play couch has been made simple: just hold your phone up to your space, and the 3D augmented reality system does the rest.

“We were keen to help customers feel confident, once they customise their kids’ play couch, that it would sit well in the room they have available,” said Andrew Douglas, co-founder of Funsquare.

“The AR customiser makes it so easy, and it’s a lot of fun to use.”

Funsquare is the first Australian-made modular kids play couch and continues to lead the way in product development, supporting educators, families and NDIS carers in creating the best in developmental play spaces.

Funsquare’s launch of the AR customiser is just the latest step in the company’s commitment to creating innovation and a fun and engaging shopping experience.

Andrew and Yolanda Douglas
Funsquare Pty Ltd
+61 480 030 733
email us here

You just read:

Funsquare releases Augmented Reality customiser for the Funsquare Kids Play Couch

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Education, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Retail, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more