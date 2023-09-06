Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,675 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 475,061 in the last 365 days.

U.S. Embassy Joins U.S.-Pakistan Women’s Council and Paklaunch in Celebrating Women-Led Start-up Competition Winners

Islamabad – U.S. Deputy Chief of Mission Andrew Schofer joined the U.S.-Pakistan Women’s Council and Paklaunch in announcing the winners of a pitch competition for women-led startups at a ceremony today at National Science and Technology Park.

  • First Prize:  Arooba Tayab of TheEPO.com for “Revolutionizing B2B eProcurement as per Global Compliances/Standard Operating Procedures.”
  • First Runner-Up:  Aiman Khan of SLOSH AI Solutions for “Systems with Life-Changing and Optimal Solutions for Humanity.”
  • Second Runner-Up:  Romana Rafi of Technoknowledge Pvt. Ltd. for “Coding is Today’s Language of Creativity:  All Our Children Deserve a Chance to Become Creators instead of Consumers of Computer Science.”

The three winners will receive expert-level, one-on-one mentoring through Paklaunch and Amazon Web Services (AWS) and will be showcased to potential clients and investors.

Today’s ceremony marked the culmination of a months-long competitive process.  More than 1,000 women-led start-ups applied for 50 available slots.  Of those 50, fifteen were chosen as finalists to travel to Islamabad and pitch their ideas before a distinguished panel of judges, including Paklaunch founder Aly Fahd and 500 Global Chief Operating Officer Courtney Powell.

Deputy Chief of Mission Schofer praised the finalists in his remarks: “Today’s finalists have brought incredible innovation, courage, and creativity to this competition, with pitches that respond to real-life issues facing Pakistanis.  Getting to this point has taken a lot of hard work and determination.  It’s been an extremely competitive process.  I hope that you are as proud of yourselves as we are of each of you.”

Since 2012, the U.S. Mission to Pakistan has funded more than 181 entrepreneurship-related projects valued at $14.7 million.

For remarks click here: https://pk.usembassy.gov/remarks-by-u-s-deputy-chief-of-mission-andrew-schofer-at-the-uspwc-paklaunch-womens-economic-accelerator-event/

###

By U.S. Mission Pakistan | 6 September, 2023 | Topics: News, Press Releases

You just read:

U.S. Embassy Joins U.S.-Pakistan Women’s Council and Paklaunch in Celebrating Women-Led Start-up Competition Winners

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more