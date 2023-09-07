Sugar Free Mints Market: To Rise $1.2 billion by 2031 | Sector to Grow at a CAGR of 5.8%

Sugar Free Mints Market

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global sugar free mints market based on nature, flavor, distribution channel, and region.

Rise in health awareness & consciousness among customers serves as a potential opportunity for the expansion of the global sugar free mints market.” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, US, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Sugar Free Mints Market report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

The sugar free mints market size was valued at $657.00 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $1.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2031.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

The key companies profiled in sugar free mints industry are Albanese Candy, Atkinson’s Candy Co., Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprungli AG, ChocZero Inc., Continental Candy Industries B.V., Ferrero International S.A., Lotte Group, Mondel’z International, Nestle S.A, Nova Chocolate Perfetti Van Melle Group B.V., See’s Candy Shop, Inc., Sugarless Confectionery, The Hershey Company, and The Wrigley Company.The report includes the analysis of the Sugar Free Mints Market Trends, key players, market segments, applications and market growth strategies.

The sugar-free mint market shows high growth potential in the North American region, due to the market participants' active in meeting customer expectations by introducing various flavors of mints, including herbs and spices and breath mints, the North American region is anticipated to have a sizable market share throughout the forecast period.

As per flavor, it is segmented into peppermint, sweet mint, bubble mint, freeze mint, and others. The peppermint segment accounted for the largest Sugar Free Mints Market Share in 2021 and is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The peppermint segment of Sugar Free Mints Market Size $228.5 million in 2021. The increasing trend of customers' preferences regarding taste and quality, along with healthy ingredients, fuels the Sugar Free Mints Market Growth.

According to distribution channel, the market is further segmented into hypermarket/supermarket, pharmacies, specialty store, convenience store and online store. The hypermarket/supermarket segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021 and is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Supermarket and hypermarket are gaining traction due to rapid rise in disposable income and increased influence of western culture propelling the growth of supermarkets.

Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The North America region accounted for the largest market share in 2021 and is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Surge in demand for fortified foods & beverages in countries such as the U.S., Canada, and Mexico is leading new path for development of the sugar free mint market in North America.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global sugar free mints market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

