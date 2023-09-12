Coalition of over 50 organizations asks Governor Newsom to declare California a Wellbeing Economy

In light of the crises facing California, organizations have asked Gov. Newsom to change the way that decisions are made and join other governments

SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, September 11, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- In light of the multiple crises facing California, a coalition of 50 organizations has asked Governor Newsom to show bold leadership and change the way that economic decisions are made in California.Several governments around the world have declared that their countries have committed to becoming Wellbeing Economies Our society’s effect on nature and climate, the threats to global democracy, the decline in American life expectancy, and the epidemic of loneliness are all interconnected. Addressing all of these issues at once requires leadership with a holistic vision for a better society.A Declaration for a Wellbeing Economy can look different based on the local context. Each country that has issued this Declaration has created their own wording and imagery, yet the themes are consistent:Decision-making is for the collective, common good; not to drive wealth for individualsIncreasing engagement of people in their communities and democracyProtecting and cherishing the natural worldRecognizing that health, mental health and community are essential to wellbeingMaking wise decisions for the next 7 GenerationsEmbodying Wellbeing in budget, programs and messagingDesigning our education programs to create whole, flourishing peopleA declaration would need to lead to direct changes in legislation, budgets and administration, so it doesn’t sit as a Public Relations stunt.The group has requested a meeting with Governor Newsom to offer insight into this process and potential next steps.The full letter can be viewed at https://weallcalifornia.org/ and is attached at the end of this release.Wellbeing Economy Alliance California (WEAll CA) is a joint initiative between The Institute for Ecological Civilization and Wellbeing Economy Alliance. WEAll CA works on a statewide level to foster collaboration between community based groups, new economy specialists and elected officials to accelerate fair economies that not only reduce inequality but lead to a sustained and thriving life.Contact Information - David M Green connect@weallcalifornia.orgAugust 23, 2023Governor Gavin Newsom1021 O Street, Suite 9000Sacramento, CA 95814Dear Governor Newsom:Thank you for all that you have done for Californians since taking office in 2018. Your leadership on climate, economic equity, justice, and mental health has raised the standards for the rest of the country. We salute all of these acts.We, the undersigned, believe you can bring all of these elements together by declaring that California’s Government is committed to becoming a Wellbeing economy.As you may be aware, several Presidents around the world have made the news by declaring that their countries have committed to becoming Wellbeing Economies. The trend towards Wellbeing Economies is accelerating. Our society’s effect on nature and climate, the threats to global democracy, the decline in American life expectancy, and the epidemic of loneliness are all interconnected.Addressing all of these issues at once requires leadership with a holistic vision for a better society.What would a Declaration for a Wellbeing Economy look like? What would a Declaration for a Wellbeing Economy look like? What would it accomplish?

Declaring that California has committed to a Wellbeing Economy would be a fantastic act of leadership. You would be issuing a challenge to other Governors to do likewise.

Of course, a declaration with "no teeth" would just be PR. Your declaration would need to lead to direct changes in legislation, budgets and administration.We hope that you will meet with us to get a better understanding of what can be accomplished by this declaration. Our main contact for this effort is our Hub Co-Lead, David M Green. David can be reached at 310-291-7001 or connect@weallcalifornia.orgWith respect,Wellbeing Economy Alliance, California HubA joint initiative between Wellbeing Economy Alliance and Institute for Ecological Civilization2358 University Avenue #2189San Diego CA 92104And the following 49 Organizations5 Gyres InstituteApplied AlchemyBlue Dot ProjectCalifornia Doughnut Economics Coalition (CalDEC)Capital InstituteChill Center, Inc.Compassionate Arts in ActionCenter for Process StudiesCHERP, Inc.Claremont School of TheologyClimate Reality Project - Los Angeles ChapterCleanEarth4KidsCivic Wellbeing PartnersCobb InstituteCommon ActionCompassionate CaliforniaCompassionate PomonaDemocracy CollaborativeDegrowth CaliforniaDemocracy Policy NetworkFinance for GAIAFriends of the Public Bank East BayGreen Business BasecampHealthcare Anchor NetworkHuman Values CenterImpact GroveInquiring System, Inc.Jubilee Economics MinistriesLatino and Latina RoundtableLeap LabLIFT EconomyLiving Earth MovemementNerds Rule Inc.North County Climate Change AllianceOhuna Center /T E A C H programPomona Valley Wellbeing ProjectPost Growth InstituteRegenerate California InnovationSol Learning InstituteSolidarity Research CenterSouthern California Service CorpsThe Enlightened Worldview ProjectThe Foundation for Economic DemocracyThe Wellbeing LabUnited Nations Association, Orange CountyUS Solidarity Economy AllianceUS Values AllianceWell-Being and Equity (WE) in the WorldYouthful SavingsElected OfficialsJohn Nolte, Pomona City Council, District 1Sara Lamnin, Director, Hayward Area Recreation and Park DistrictAcademics and ResearchersLaura Buckwald, George Mason University, Wellbeing and ResilienceDon Norman, UC San Diego, Distinguished Professor of Humanity Centered Design