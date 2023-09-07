Edgewise Plant Introduces First Automated As-Built Modeling Solution for AVEVA E3D, Accelerating Digital Twin Generation
The software revolutionizes digital twin generation by enabling modeling automation and seamless integration with AVEVA E3D Design and Autodesk Plant 3D
We are thrilled to support a new segment of users and drastically reduce the amount of effort it takes to generate a digital twin in E3D and Plant 3D.”SUPERIOR, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ClearEdge3D, a leading provider of automated modeling and construction verification software, is thrilled to announce the release of EdgeWise Plant, introducing a groundbreaking native integration with AVEVA E3D Design and a significantly improved Autodesk Plant 3D plug-in. The release revolutionizes digital twin generation of brownfield industrial facilities, enabling E3D Design and Plant 3D users to effortlessly convert point cloud data from mobile and terrestrial laser scanners into as-built models with unparalleled speed and accuracy. This innovation marks a significant milestone in ClearEdge3D's extended commitment to simplifying and accelerating the as-built modeling workflows for industrial, marine, and process plant professionals.
"There is a massive opportunity for both service providers and in-house teams to tap into the growing demand for digital twins," said Justin Dommer, Senior Product Manager at ClearEdge3D. "Generating an as-built model in engineering design software can be an extremely time-consuming process. We are thrilled to support a new segment of users and drastically reduce the amount of effort it takes to generate a digital twin in E3D and Plant 3D."
Automated As-Built Piping and Structure Modeling in AVEVA E3D Made Simple:
EdgeWise Plant introduces a new era of efficiency for AVEVA E3D Design users by automating the modeling of piping and structure from point cloud data. Traditionally, as-built modeling inside of AVEVA software has been a highly technical and labor-intensive process. Now, EdgeWise Plant users can leverage the best-in-class automated modeling technology to reduce man-hours and improve accuracy when creating piping and intelligent structure models that seamlessly import to E3D Design. This transformative integration streamlines the scan-to-as-built workflow, enabling users to complete deliverables more easily, efficiently, and accurately than ever before.
Faster and More Accurate As-Built Deliverables:
The integration between EdgeWise Plant and AVEVA E3D Design empowers users to harness the full potential of their point cloud data, turning it into precise as-built models in a fraction of the time compared to the traditional approach. Additionally, importing Edgewise models to Plant 3D becomes a far more streamlined process, where a dedicated plug-in lets users import modeled elements with a single click.
By pairing EdgeWise's automated modeling capabilities with AVEVA and Autodesk’s powerful engineering design software, industrial, marine, and process plant professionals can seamlessly transition from scan data to comprehensive as-built models with unmatched speed and accuracy.
The First and Only Automated Modeling Solution for AVEVA E3D Design Users:
EdgeWise Plant proudly stands as the first and only automated modeling solution designed to meet the needs of AVEVA E3D users. Industry professionals can unlock new levels of productivity, reduce manual errors, and optimize project timelines, thereby gaining a competitive advantage in their industry and reducing project cost and total man hours.
Discover the Future of As-Built Modeling:
ClearEdge3D invites all AVEVA E3D and Autodesk Plant 3D users to explore the unparalleled capabilities of EdgeWise. Embrace a more accurate and efficient approach to as-built modeling by harnessing the power of automated modeling and advanced 3D engineering design software.
Join ClearEdge3D on Thursday, September 21st at 1 PM ET for a live webinar. Attendees will discover how EdgeWise Plant is set to transform the as-built modeling workflow and help industry professionals generate brownfield digital twins faster and more accurately than ever before.
About ClearEdge3D:
ClearEdge3D, a Topcon company, is a technology leader in the Process Plant/Architectural/Engineering/Construction industry, trusted by industry-leading companies and top professionals globally. We create innovative software solutions to revolutionize as-built modeling and construction verification workflows through automated feature extraction and other computer vision technologies. To learn more about our reality capture workflows, visit www.clearedge3d.com.
