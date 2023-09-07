NSAM Holding Inaugural Awards Event to Honor Great Animals and Handlers of the U.S. and Celebrating Bill Passage
National Service Animals Memorial (NSAM) is Authorized by Congress to Build a National Memorial in the Nation's Capital for Service Animals and their Handlers
The National Service Animals Memorial will be a place of honor, inspiration, education, and healing and will finally give service animals and their handlers the recognition they have long deserved.”SAN RAFAEL, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On September 28th, the National Service Animals Memorial, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization (NSAM), will hold its Inaugural Purple Poppy Awards and Fundraiser at a stunning private home, to honor both the service and sacrifice of service animals and their handlers since the founding of our country and the human-animal bond, and to celebrate the passage of their bill authorizing them to build their Memorial in Washington, D.C. The event will support the organization’s efforts to raise the necessary funds to build the memorial.
This year, the annual awards will go to 9 outstanding recipients, 6 of which are Hall of Fame awards, going to various species of animals and spanning our country’s history to the present. The awards will be accepted by several distinguished organizations well-known in the U.S. Categories of the awards include Hall of Fame, Person of the Year, Animal of the Year, and Organization of the Year.
Millions of animals have served and continue to serve humankind to provide for our safety, security, and independence, from working dogs and assistance animals to war horses and dolphins, and the Memorial will honor them all. NSAM Founder, Susan Bahary said,” The National Service Animals Memorial will be a place of honor, inspiration, education, and healing and will finally give service animals and their handlers the recognition they have long deserved. We are honored to be able to create this national treasure in the nation’s Capital.” (NSAM--Pronounced ENSAM) will have an interactive educational phone app at the Memorial site and an education program on their website for parents and teachers to learn through the fascinating lens of the contribution of animals.
The bi-partisan bill passed in short order by Congress through the Omnibus Bill and was signed by President Biden in December 2022. The bill was sponsored by Senator Blumenthal (D-CT), Senator Blackburn (R-TN), and Representatives Susan Wild (D-PA) and Nancy Mace (R-SC). The National Service Animals Memorial Act authorizes NSAM to create this national memorial on federal land in Washington, D.C., and its environs. As is typically the case with all such memorials in D.C. they must be funded privately.
The founder, sculptor, and Chair of the National Service Animals Memorial, Susan Bahary, is an internationally acclaimed artist, who has long been known for her inspiring sculptures honoring the bond between animals and humans as well as service animals. Susan’s work can be found in national museums, military installations, and public institutions worldwide, including the U.S. Navy Memorial in D.C. and the Military Women’s Memorial at Arlington National Cemetery.
As a nation of animal lovers, Americans will want to honor the canines and other animals that fought for our country and help veterans and civilians to achieve independence every day.
