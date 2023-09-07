REPLY: Data Reply, Concept Reply and Storm Reply, part of the Reply group, achieve AWS Automotive Competency Status

Reply Inc. logo

This recognition showcases the companies’ technical expertise and successful track record in delivering innovative automotive projects using AWS.

Achieving AWS Automotive Competency status exemplifies our ability to deliver cutting-edge technological projects, particularly with the advancements in connected vehicles and electrification.” — Filippo Rizzante, Reply's CTO

TURIN, ITALY, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Reply, a global systems integrator and consulting firm, announced today that three companies in its network - Concept Reply, Data Reply, and Storm Reply have achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Automotive Competency status. This specialization recognizes these companies for their expertise in providing customers with professional services and/or software solutions delivering transformation across an Automotive company’s operating model.

As Automotive customers leverage the cloud to innovate and transform their operating model, they are looking for cloud experts with deep automotive experience. AWS Automotive Competency Partners provide customers with solutions and services across their digital transformation journey while being assured, they have support from a validated AWS Partner to meet their needs. These solutions follow AWS best practices for building secure, high-performing, resilient, and efficient cloud infrastructure for industry applications.

Achieving AWS Automotive Competency status differentiates Concept Reply, Data Reply, and Storm Reply as AWS Partner Network (APN) members with demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success in running cloud solutions on AWS for the automotive industry. This program showcases automotive AWS Partners who have domain knowledge and are providing cloud services. To receive the AWS Automotive Competency designation, AWS Partners must undergo rigorous technical validation and provide vetted customer references.

"We are delighted to receive this recognition from AWS. Achieving AWS Automotive Competency status exemplifies our ability to deliver cutting-edge and complex technological projects, showcasing a deep understanding of the rapidly evolving market, particularly with the advancements in connected vehicles and electrification," said Filippo Rizzante, Reply's CTO. “At Reply, we take pride in empowering our customers to enhance their operational efficiency and embrace the future of the industry through the utilization of AWS."

Thanks to the combination of customer’s processes knowledge and technological skills on AWS, Reply supports some of the most important players in the automotive sector. From connected car solutions to Digital Customer Engagement and advanced analytics, Reply’s cutting-edge solutions powered by AWS help customers navigate the rapidly changing landscape of the sector.

Gregor Endl, Head of Cloud Operations at AUDI AG, added, “Reply helped us accelerate our cloud transformation on AWS at Audi AG. We congratulate them for the achievement of being an AWS Automotive Competency Launch Partner and look forward to continuing our successful collaboration.”

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, the AWS Competency Program helps customers identify AWS Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

Reply

Reply [EXM, STAR: REY] specializes in the design and implementation of solutions based on new communication channels and digital media. As a network of highly specialized companies, Reply defines and develops business models enabled by the new models of AI, big data, cloud computing, digital media, and the Internet of things. Reply delivers consulting, system integration, and digital services to organizations across the telecom and media; industry and services; banking and insurance; and public sectors. www.reply.com

Data Reply

Data Reply is the Reply Group company specialized in Big Data Analytics and Artificial Intelligence. Through multidisciplinary teams of specialists in Big Data Engineering, Data Science and Intelligent Process Automation, Data Reply supports companies from different industries in process optimization through the design and implementation of solutions, quantum algorithms and Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence models. www.data.reply.com

Concept Reply

Concept Reply, part of the Reply Network, is a leader in IoT solutions. They support and advise customers across Automotive, Manufacturing, Smart Infrastructure, and beyond in all aspects of the Internet of Things (IoT) and Cloud Computing. From designing and developing customized IoT solutions to implementing and managing them seamlessly, Concept Reply helps customers unlock the potential of IoT. www.concept.reply.com

Storm Reply

Storm Reply is an AWS Premier Consulting Partner and a specialist for professional cloud computing services in the Reply network. Through consolidated expertise and many years of experience in the creation and management of Data and Analytics solutions, Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Software as a Service (SaaS), and Platform as a Service (PaaS), Storm Reply supports global clients in the implementation of cloud-based systems and applications. Our goal is to use the cloud to create added value for mid-sized and large companies and to help them exploit the full potential of the cloud. www.storm.reply.com