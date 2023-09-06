CBP to temporarily halt vehicular traffic at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge during the 22nd Anniversary Remembrance Ceremony to honor the 9/11 attack victims

LAREDO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Laredo Port of Entry would like to advise the traveling public of the temporary halt in north and southbound vehicular traffic at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge the morning of Sept. 11, during the 22nd Anniversary Remembrance Ceremony to honor the 9/11 attack victims.

On Monday, September 11, 2023, at approximately 6:45 a.m., CBP, will temporarily halt all vehicular and commercial bus traffic at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge to host the annual 9/11 ceremony. Vehicular traffic is expected to resume at 8:00 a.m. CBP encourages the traveling public to make arrangements to cross prior to 6:45 a.m. if they plan to utilize the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge as a travel route. As an alternative route, Colombia Solidarity Bridge will open at 7:00 a.m. on Monday, September 11, 2023, to accommodate the traveling public.

CBP would like to remind the traveling public the importance of obtaining and utilizing their radio frequency identification documents (RFID)-equipped travel documents and have them readily available when making entry through designated Ready Lanes.

Border Wait Times can be monitored through this link or at https://bwt.cbp.gov/index.html. The BWT app is available for smartphones via Apple App Store and Google Play.

