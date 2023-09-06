Financial assistance for local governments, First Nations affected by wildfire

CANADA, September 6 - Disaster Financial Assistance (DFA) is now available for local governments and First Nations in regions that have been adversely affected by wildfires this season.

DFA is available to help community authorities cover disaster-related losses that are not covered by insurance, such as wildfire damage to public infrastructure, including roads, bridges and other publicly owned infrastructure.

All Indigenous communities, electoral areas and municipalities affected within the geographic boundaries of these regional districts are eligible:

Cariboo Regional District

Columbia Shuswap Regional District

Fraser Valley Regional District

Northern Rockies Regional Municipality

Peace River Regional District

Regional District Bulkley-Nechako

Regional District Central Okanagan

Regional District East Kootenay

Regional District Kitimat-Stikine

Regional District North Okanagan

Regional District of Fraser-Fort George

Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen

Squamish-Lillooet Regional District

Stikine (unincorporated)

Thompson-Nicola Regional District

This list encompasses all regional districts where public damage due to wildfire has been reported.

People who have been affected by wildfires are encouraged to contact their insurance representative. Standard home and business insurance policies cover fire damage and additional living expenses – for things such as food, shelter and clothing – if residents were required to leave their homes due to an evacuation order issued by their local government or First Nation.

The Province is supporting fire-affected communities as they begin to focus on community-led recovery efforts. The Province has also applied to the federal government for Disaster Financial Assistance Arrangements (DFAA), which provides cost-sharing support for wildfire expenses, such as repairs to roads and public buildings, and cleanup.

First Nations communities and local governments that have infrastructure damage as a result of the wildfires since April 29, 2023, should submit a local government DFA application as soon as possible. The application deadline will be 90 days after the end date of the event, which is still to be determined. With ongoing wildfires, visit the DFA website for application forms and deadlines:

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/safety/emergency-management/local-emergency-programs/financial/communities-dfa

In 2022, the Province announced regulation changes to strengthen the DFA program for communities. The changes include:

increasing provincial contributions to local infrastructure recovery to help communities invest in timely and crucial recovery; and

up-front cash flow to communities from the Province to help accelerate local recovery planning.

Information about regulation changes can be found here: https://news.gov.bc.ca/26713

British Columbians can contribute to trusted organizations, such as Food Banks BC, the Canadian Red Cross and the United Way, which are supporting the Province and local authorities in providing assistance to those affected by the wildfires.

Tips for donating carefully:

Avoid giving cash or using wire-transfer services. Cheques should be made out to an organization, not an individual.

Donations made online should be done only on secure websites.

When asked for donations (over the phone, through an email or in person), ask the canvasser for identification or printed information about the charity.

Beware of high-pressure tactics. A legitimate charity will still be there tomorrow. Feel free to take the information and sleep on it.

Do an internet search for the charity’s name and background.

If you have concerns about the activities of a charitable organization, including its fundraising practices, call the Canada Revenue Agency: 1 877 442-2899.

Learn More:

For information about Disaster Financial Assistance, visit: http://www.gov.bc.ca/disasterfinancialassistance

For people wanting to help those affected by wildfires, Canada Helps has a list of verified charities responding to the current wildfire situation:

https://www.canadahelps.org/en/donate-to-charities-responding-to-the-british-columbia-wildfires/