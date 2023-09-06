DATCP Accepting Applications for Dairy Processor Grants through October 13

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: September 6, 2023

Contact: Neal Patten, Public Information Officer, (608) 440-029, neal.patten@wisconsin.gov

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) invites Wisconsin dairy processors to apply for dairy processor grants through October 13, 2023. These grants aim to foster innovation, improve profitability, and sustain the long-term viability of Wisconsin’s dairy processing facilities.



“Wisconsin is proud to be America’s Dairyland and produce the best dairy products in the world,” said Gov. Evers. “I was glad to sign the 2023-2025 state budget and once again provide funding to support innovation in our dairy industry.”



A total of $500,000 is available for this year’s dairy processor grants, as part of Gov. Evers’ biennial budget. Eligible applicants must operate a licensed dairy processing plant in Wisconsin that is engaged in pasteurizing, processing, or manufacturing milk or dairy products. Funding from these grants can be used to address a wide range of dairy business needs such as food safety, staff training, plant expansion or modernization, and professional consulting services.



“Dairy processors play an essential role in our state’s dairy supply chain,” said DATCP Secretary Randy Romanski. “These grants allow dairy processors across Wisconsin to continue innovating. Since this program began in 2014, processors have utilized program support to expand, market, and invest in Wisconsin’s dairy industry.”



Grants will be awarded for projects up to $75,000 and two years in duration. Processors are required to provide a match of 20 percent of the grant amount. Recipients will be chosen through a competitive selection process.



The grant application is available at https://datcp.wi.gov/Pages/AgDevelopment/DairyProcessorGrants.aspx. Click “Success Stories” on the right column of this page to see videos of past successful grant applicants. Applications can be emailed to DATCP Grants Manager Brian Williams at datcpdadgrants@wisconsin.gov by 5 p.m. on October 13, 2023. Grant recipients are expected to be announced in early 2024.



Since 2014, DATCP has received 199 dairy processor grant proposals requesting more than $7.8 million. DATCP has funded 106 of those proposals, totaling $2.1 million. For more information on dairy processor grants, visit DATCP’s website.



