AG Platkin Announces Completion of Investigation Into 2022 General Election in Monmouth County

TRENTON — Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin and the Division on Civil Rights (DCR) announced today that former Attorney General Peter C. Harvey has completed his investigation into the November 2022 General Election in Monmouth County. Mr. Harvey provided a report on the findings from the investigation and another report presenting related recommendations to improve the state’s election procedures. Attorney General Platkin has released both reports to the public.

“I am grateful to former Attorney General Harvey and his team for their thorough investigation and thoughtful recommendations,” said Attorney General Platkin. “These reports are a public service, and we are reviewing them carefully as we work to ensure free and fair elections in New Jersey. I am proud that our elections in New Jersey are safe and secure, and we are committed to ensuring that remains the case.”

“We remain steadfast in our commitment to protecting the right to vote and to ensuring that our elections in New Jersey remain safe and secure,” said Sundeep Iyer, Director of the Division on Civil Rights. “We are appreciative of former Attorney General Harvey’s thorough review of what happened in the 2022 election in Monmouth County, and we look forward to building on these findings as we work to safeguard the right to vote in future elections.”

In January 2023, the Attorney General’s Office retained the law firm Patterson, Belknap, Webb, and Tyler LLP following reports alleging issues with vote tabulations in Monmouth County. Mr. Harvey, a partner at the law firm who previously served as New Jersey Attorney General from 2003 to 2006, was retained to oversee the probe and investigate the administration of the election and the recording, tabulation, reporting, and certification of votes. Mr. Harvey also agreed to propose recommendations for reform for future elections in the state, based on the conclusions of his investigation.

Mr. Harvey was assisted by Emma Ellman-Golan, Esq. and Basil Williams, Esq. The team conducted the investigation and prepared the reports on a pro bono basis.

The investigation is an outgrowth of the Voter Protection Initiative established by Attorney General Platkin and the Division on Civil Rights prior to the 2022 General Election to facilitate free and fair elections and to address any interference with voting or civil rights.

