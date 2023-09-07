BREATHE! Convention 2023 Presents "Beyond The Expo": An Epic After-Party Experience
BREATHE! Convention 2023, is set to redefine the convention experience with its "Beyond The Expo" experience, including its Epic After-Party.LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- BREATHE! Convention 2023, orchestrated by 5AM Global, is set to redefine the convention experience with its "Beyond The Expo" experience, including its Epic After-Party. The Epic After-Party is designed to provide attendees with unique opportunities to mingle with VIP hosts and observe talented performances by a host of artists and collaborators.
The first night of the convention continues with an epic after-party hosted by Community Steward Honoree, DJ Thump from Jammin 105.7. Attendees can groove to the beats of Executive Producer & Performer, Frank Nitty, Grammy and AMA Award Winning artist Lamont Su-Preme of WuTang, multi-platinum artist and media collaborator Dyl, and relive the evolution of music with a special tribute celebrating 50 years of Hip Hop.
Adding to the creativity, the talented Violetta Zironi graces the stage with a special performance during the VIP Welcome Reception.
"Music bridges emotions and experiences. I'm thrilled to join BREATHE! Convention's after-party, where innovation meets celebration. An experience like this gives me an ideal platform to share my passion and to connect with forward-thinking professionals across the emerging tech landscape,” said Violetta Zironi.
The after-party is designed to create a seismic shift in entertainment, providing attendees with unique opportunities to mingle with VIP hosts, Academy Award winner Cuba Gooding Jr. and the groundbreaking Sophia the Robot.
BREATHE! attendees receive exclusive access to Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World on September 14 and September 15. With their BREATHE! badge, they can skip the line and enjoy complimentary Priority Entry.
Before the convention kicks off, attendees can elevate their networking game at the NEXTSIO & TOPGOLF Network Mixer, on September 12, 2023, from 1 PM to 5 PM, this premium mixer offers hosted cocktails, delectable food, and a chance to forge valuable connections. Attendees also stand a chance to walk away with exciting giveaways.
For those looking for an unforgettable night, Rogue Bunnies presents Mansion 2.0 Las Vegas during the BREATHE Convention. Hosted at the Verona Sky Villa, Westgate Hotel and Resort, on September 14th, 2023, from 9 PM (PST), attendees can expect gourmet food, an open bar, live music, and the unveiling of Series 3 Rogue Bunnies.
BREATHE! Convention serves as a nexus for professionals to reach a global presence, connect, and integrate emerging technology into their business models and daily lives.
To stay connected and maximize the BREATHE! experience, attendees can download the official BREATHE! App. The app offers priority notifications, exclusive content, and a platform to network with visionaries and innovators.
BREATHE! Convention 2023 takes place from September 13-14 at The Expo at World Market Center Las Vegas. For ticket registration, visit www.breatheconvention.com.
# # #
About BREATHE!
Taking place on September 13-14, 2023 at The Expo at World Market Center Las Vegas, BREATHE! Convention is renowned for fostering mass adoption and educational opportunities in industries that include Web3, AI, Blockchain, Metaverse, AR/VR, NFT technology, and more. The convention is backed by a strong community of investors, founders, developers, and educators who are committed to empower attendees and participants to learn, apply, and thrive in the rapidly changing tech landscape.
Visit www.breatheconvention.com to secure your ticket to attend and inquire for exhibiting and sponsoring opportunities. BREATHE! is active on social media, providing the latest news and updates to the event.
Produced by 5AM Global
Powered by Metakeep and NFT TiX
Brian Edmiston
5AM Global
+1 856-723-7104
Press@5AMGlobal.com