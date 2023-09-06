Governor Abbott Appoints Three To Texas State Technical College Board Of Regents

TEXAS, September 6 - September 6, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Ron Rohrbacher to the Texas State Technical College System Board of Regents for a term set to expire on August 31, 2027. Additionally, the Governor reappointed Robb J. Misso and Tiffany Tremont for terms set to expire on August 31, 2029.



Ron Rohrbacher of League City is owner of Rohrbacher Residential Construction Consulting, LLC. Previously, he served as vice president of construction training, safety coordinator, and director of construction development and training for Perry Homes. He is chairman of the Building Codes and Standards Committee and Executive Committee and a member of the Board of Directors for the Texas Association of Builders. He is a member of the Industry-Based Certification Advisory Council, Greater Houston Builders Association, and the National Association of Home Builders. Rohrbacher received a Bachelor of Science in Education from Indiana State University and a Master of Science in Education from Indiana University.



Robb J. Misso of Cedar Park is vice president of global operations for CelLink Corporation. Previously, he served as the founder and chief executive officer of Dynamic Manufacturing Solutions, LLC (DMS) for 10 years. In 2019, DMS was purchased by Ultra Clean Technology (UCT), where Robb once served as director of business development, giving him the opportunity to serve as Global Vice President for UCT. He is a contributing writer and member of the Forbes Business Development Council and member of Entrepreneurs’ Organization and the Maxwell Leadership team. Additionally, he is a board member and former chairman of the Austin Regional Manufacturer’s Association and member of East Williamson County Higher Education Center Council of Advocates at Texas State Technical College. He is also a former member of the P-TECH Leadership Team and the American Heart Association Executive Leadership Team and former vice president of the Austin Community College: Welding Technology Advisory Board. Misso attended Radford University and the University of Colorado.



Tiffany Tremont, D.Sc. of New Braunfels is president and chief executive officer of Silotech Group, Inc. in San Antonio. She is a leader in cybersecurity with a background in information technology and extensive experience in infrastructure management and systems and security administration. She advises the University of Maryland Global Campus (UMGC) Industry Advisory Board. She uses her expertise in workforce development in support of veterans through initiatives such as the U.S. Department of Labor Platinum Medallion, Texas Workforce Commission's We Hire Vets program, and U.S. Chamber of Commerce Hire Our Heroes. Tremont is a veteran of the United States Air Force and received a Bachelor of Science in Information Systems Management and a Master of Science in Cybersecurity Management and Policy from UMGC and a Doctor of Science in Cybersecurity from Capitol Technology University.

