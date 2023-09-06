Submit Release
Manchin Announces $300K from Land and Water Conservation Fund for WV Park Improvements

September 06, 2023

Washington, DC – Today, Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), Chairman of the U.S. Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, announced grants for three separate projects in Wheeling, Wardensville, and Wellsburg, West Virginia that will improve the experience at local parks and enhance outdoor recreation opportunities. Individual awards and projects are listed below. This funding was secured when Chairman Manchin’s historic Great American Outdoors Act was enacted in 2020, which made permanent full and mandatory annual funding of $900 million for the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF).

“If there’s one thing West Virginians love, it’s spending time in the great outdoors. This funding, made possible by the Land and Water Conservation Fund, will improve the local parks that so many West Virginians enjoy and rely on for a safe, fun outdoor experience. I am proud that the Great American Outdoors Act continues to deliver for the Mountain State,” said Chairman Manchin.

Individual Awards and Project Descriptions Listed Below:

  • $153,259 — Renovation of Wheeling Park Schwertfeger Shelter (Wheeling)
    • This grant will renovate Wheeling Park’s Schwertfeger Shelter. The renovations include restroom installation, improvements to the dining area, relocation of the utility closet, construction of an accessible parking pad, and repairs to the concrete steps. 
  • $100,000 — Hawkins Park Rehabilitation (Wardensville)
    • This grant will build a splashpad and a concrete gameboard. The project will provide an opportunity to engage in fun, safe water recreation activities.
  • $50,000 — Betty Carr Park Playground Replacement (Wellsburg)
    • This grant will replace the current playground at Betty Carr Park. The playground will provide an accessible playground for all abilities of all ages.
