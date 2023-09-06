Update No. 1: VSP releases photos of Burlington assault suspect in Fairfax

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

Vermont State Police releases photos of Burlington assault suspect in Fairfax

FAIRFAX, Vermont (Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023) — The Vermont State Police is releasing photos of Eric Edson from surveillance footage showing him on Goose Pond Road in Fairfax on Wednesday.

One image shows him approaching the door of a residence. The second shows him operating a stolen dump truck. Edson subsequently abandoned the truck, which the state police have located and seized as part of the ongoing investigation.

Police continue to ask anyone who sees Edson to call 911 or the VSP barracks in Williston at 802-878-7111 or in St. Albans at 802-524-5993.

***Initial news release, 3:50 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023***

The Vermont State Police is investigating reports that Eric Edson, 52, the suspect in an armed robbery and pursuit last week in Burlington, was seen in the Cambridge and Fairfax areas today.

He is the suspect in several thefts, including of multiple vehicles, that took place in those locations. He was most recently seen operating a full-size John Deere tractor in the Fairfax area, but his means of transportation at this point is unknown. As of 3:45 p.m., troopers have increased their presence in Fairfax while investigating these reports.

Police advise people in the area to lock the doors to their homes and vehicles.

The state police requests that anyone with information about Edson’s whereabouts or who experienced a theft in that general area today call the Williston Barracks at 802-878-7111 or the St. Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993. People also can leave an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

VSP will provide further updates as this investigation continues.

