Restore Dental Serves Communities in Uganda Through High-Quality Dental Care

During their time in Uganda, Dr. Dave Chiu and his team served nearly 400 people, providing necessary dental care that was inaccessible to rural communities.

HIGHLANDS RANCH, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Research from the National Institute of Health (NIH) shows that Ugandans suffer from an increased prevalence of dental caries, gum disease, and fluorosis. Because so many children and adults are suffering from untreated dental issues, they struggle to perform in school and at work and spend substantial amounts of money in private clinics.Access to quality dental care is unequally distributed, as the majority of qualified professionals are concentrated in highly-populated urban areas, per the International Dental Journal. As a result, the rural population of Uganda suffer neglect that manifests in cavities for between 40 and 60 percent of people (NIH).Unequal access to dental and oral health care causes personal and financial suffering for the people of Uganda, and that’s exactly what Hope Smiles aims to correct. Hope Smiles was founded to meet the needs of unserved and underserved communities. They not only provide quality dental and oral healthcare, but they train dental professionals to continue serving and building relationships within Uganda.During their time in Uganda, Dr. Dave Chiu and his team served nearly 400 people, providing necessary dental care that was previously inaccessible to rural communities. They were able to restore decayed and damaged teeth with dental fillings and even treat infected gums through extractions and restorative procedures. Through these services, they were able to increase their patients’ quality of life and well-being.Of the organization, Dr. Chiu had this to say: “We have been completely amazed by the scope of Hope Smiles and what they do. Every individual in this team has been a beacon of light to their community. To do this kind of mobile outreach day-in and day-out is astonishing.”Another member of the Restore Dental team described their experience, saying it was “vastly different from what we do every day in our office. Being able to transform the lives of those in need was eye-opening.”About Restore DentalDr. Chiu works with his wife and fellow dentist to provide expert care for the people of Highlands Ranch, Colorado . Together, they aim to rewrite the way their patients experience dentistry. Compassionate, comprehensive service and meaningful relationships are the foundation of their practice. They hope to continue making a difference in their own community by providing high-quality, accessible dental healthcare Restore Dental9362 S. Colorado Blvd. Ste. D-14Highlands Ranch, CO 80126(720) 664-9753